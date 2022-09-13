Dr. Andrei Metelitsa and Dr. Susan Poelman Join MedSpa Partners

- Acquisition of Beacon Dermatology Represents MSP's 1st Alberta Location and 30th North American Location -

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MedSpa Partners Inc. ("MSP") is proud to welcome Dr. Andrei Metelitsa, Dr. Susan Poelman, and their team at Beacon Dermatology to its top-tier North American medical aesthetics platform. Home to five dermatologists and an outstanding team of medical and patient support professionals, Beacon Dermatology is Calgary's premier full-service cosmetic and medical dermatology centre.

Drs. Poelman and Metelitsa founded Beacon Dermatology with a vision of creating a centre of excellence in cutting-edge cosmetic and medical dermatology technique and technology, innovative clinical research, and advanced education and training, all underpinned by a commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction. Ensuring that Beacon remains at the forefront of the dermatology field, Dr. Poelman continues to bring innovations to patient care, including establishing a centre of excellence in photodynamic therapy for skin cancer and a dedicated women's health clinic, while Dr. Metelitsa is a noted international thought leader for Allergan and Galderma.

Speaking on their decision to join MedSpa Partners, Dr. Metelitsa and Dr. Poelman shared, "We're proud of the work that we and our team have done to establish Beacon Dermatology as Calgary's leading dermatology centre, but we know there is still so much more opportunity for us to continue to expand our customized approach to patient care. What attracted us to MedSpa Partners is their practice management infrastructure and proven track record of growing top-tier clinics throughout North America, while still maintaining and supporting everything that makes each of their partners unique. It is also exciting for all of us at Beacon to be joining a platform that actively shares best practices across all clinics; we look forward to learning from our partners and in-turn sharing our own best-in-class approaches."

Dominic Mazzone, CEO of MedSpa Partners, stated, "We're thrilled that Dr. Poelman, Dr. Metelitsa, and their team at Beacon Dermatology have joined MSP. In a short time, they have built a truly impressive practice, and we are excited to work with them to further establish Beacon as the leading dermatology centre in the Canadian Prairies. As recognized thought leaders, Beacon will also play important roles in MSP's Research and Training divisions. Beacon Dermatology represents the first MSP location in Alberta, and we look forward to welcoming more like-minded practices in the region to MSP in the near future."

