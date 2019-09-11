Dr. Andreas Laupacis named new editor-in-chief of the Canadian Medical Association Journal

OTTAWA, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Joule, a Canadian Medical Association company, is today announcing Dr. Andreas Laupacis as the new editor-in-chief of the CMAJ Group of publications, including the world-renowned CMAJ. An accomplished medical leader, mentor and researcher, Dr. Laupacis has an exhaustive track record of successfully evaluating scientific evidence as well as editorial experience, as the author of more than 350 peer-reviewed articles and the founder of healthydebate.ca and facesofhealthcare.ca.

"CMAJ has a rich history of contributing to clinical health care delivery and health policy discussions. Dr. Laupacis brings an impressive array of creative and transformation skills to our 100-year-old journal," says Dr. Deepak Kaura, Joule Board Chair. "We're excited to have Dr. Laupacis lead the next chapter for CMAJ and drive further positive changes to health and health care in the country and the world. I also want to take the opportunity to thank our interim editor-in-chief, Dr. Diane Kelsall, whose considerable efforts helped transform the journal in the past three and a half years."

"I've always been passionate about writing, both scientific and for the public, and I'm absolutely honoured to become the editor of Canada's foremost medical journal," says Dr. Laupacis. "I believe there's an exciting opportunity to increase the impact of research and other scientific content, make CMAJ's voice even stronger in health policy and enhance its role as a platform to promote medical knowledge in personal and policy decision-making."

Dr. Laupacis is a general internist currently practicing palliative care at St. Michael's Hospital where he is a scientist with the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute. He is a professor in the Department of Medicine and the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto. He has served on numerous academic and governmental committees, most recently serving as board chair for Health Quality Ontario. Dr. Laupacis has been awarded the Justice Emmett Hall Laureate, the Health Services Research Advancement Award from the Canadian Health Services Research Foundation and the F.N.G. Starr Award from the Canadian Medical Association, among other prestigious awards. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.

The CMAJ Group includes CMAJ, CMAJ Open, Journal of Psychiatry & Neuroscience, Canadian Journal of Surgery and the magazine Santé inc. Dr. Laupacis will start his new role on October 7, 2019.

