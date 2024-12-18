Dr. Ajay K. Virmani Appointed to the Order of Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Cargojet Inc ("Cargojet or the Corporation" (TSX: CJT))

Cargojet is proud to announce that our Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr. Ajay K. Virmani, has been appointed to the Order of Canada, the nation's highest civilian honour. This prestigious recognition highlights Dr. Virmani's exceptional contributions as a visionary leader in the air cargo industry, a dedicated philanthropist, and a devoted advocate for community building.

Dr. Virmani's innovative leadership has revolutionized the air cargo sector in Canada, setting new standards for operational excellence, reliability, and customer service. Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Virmani has been a passionate supporter of numerous charitable initiatives, making a profound difference in the lives of countless Canadians.

Upon receiving the honour, Dr. Virmani said, "This recognition is dedicated to my outstanding team at Cargojet. It is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence. Thank you to our customers for being part of our journey and trusting us each day."

The entire Cargojet family joins in celebrating this monumental achievement and extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Virmani on this well-deserved honour.

About Cargojet

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time-sensitive premium air cargo services to all major cities across North America, providing dedicated ACMI and International Charter services and carries over 25,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

