MONTREAL, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The location is symbolic, even emblematic, for many Montrealers: 1228 Mansfield Street will be given a new life in the form of a 19-storey mixed-use real estate project to be built on the site of the former Loew's Theatre.

A significant presence of asbestos inside the dilapidated building and important structural constraints made it impossible to preserve what remained of the main building, other than the footbridge over the north alley. In addition, subdivision of the interior over the years damaged the characteristic spatial sequence of the old theatre, thus affecting the historical value of the building. However, in keeping with Brivia Group's commitment to Montreal's heritage, the developer is constructing a project in its place that will be carefully integrated into its immediate surroundings, which comprise a number of buildings of architectural interest. To commemorate the former Loew's Theatre, Brivia will create a pedestrian-friendly alleyway between the new structure and the adjacent Sun Life Building. This artistic and urban design will reconnect Cathcart and Metcalfe Streets and recall the site's cinematic past with a dome above the main entrance soffit that will recall the look of the ceiling of the original theatre. Passers-by will be immersed in a commemorative urban mural, the likes of which Montreal has never seen, that will include iconic elements inspired by the former Loew's Theatre. This new private pedestrian link, accessible to the public, will enhance pedestrian mobility in the area between Dorchester Square, the new McGill REM station and Phillips Square.

As excavation of the site begins, 226 residential units in the downtown core take one further step toward realization. Future residents of the project will have the opportunity to live next to one of the most important commercial arteries in North America, the famous Sainte-Catherine Street, as soon as 2024.

Béïque Legault Thuot Architectes (BLTA), the project architects, have reflected the various uses of the site in their vision. At the forefront of urban life, Mansfield Condos is bold in its design: An outdoor pool on a rooftop terrace overlooking Dorchester Square and the shops and boutiques of downtown Montreal will be one of the main features of the building. The sales office, under the responsibility of Immobilier Baker, is located at 539 Sainte-Catherine Street West.

With the recent return of activities to the downtown core, Brivia Group reaffirms its strong belief in the revival of Quebec's economic powerhouse. The ability to live, work and study in the downtown core distinguishes Montreal from other North American metropolises.

"Redeveloping a symbolic site such as the former Loew's Theatre requires knowledge and sensitivity, and I am particularly attuned to what this place represents. As a Montrealer, I understand the attachment of citizens and the community to traces of the past. Recently, we have completed the restoration work on the Louis-Hippolyte Lafontaine House, which had been destined for demolition, and it is now ready to fully explore its future vocation. Here at Mansfield, we will strive to recall the great hours and moments experienced by the Montrealers who, for decades, filled the seats at the Loew's. I want this atmospheric alley to be a time-tested reminder of the site's cultural past. The past guides our future steps," said Kheng Ly, Founder, President and CEO of the Brivia Group.

About Brivia Group

Brivia Group is a real estate development and investment company with an expanding portfolio of major projects in Greater Montreal Area, Greater Toronto Area, Vancouver, Quebec City and other regions of Quebec province. Founded in 2000, Brivia Group has the expertise, track record and business networks needed to fulfil bold projects such as 1 Square Phillips, Mansfield, YUL, QuinzeCent and LB9, meeting the expectations of its diverse clienteles.

About Tianqing Investment Group

Tianqing Investment Group is the Canadian subsidiary of Gansu Tianqing Group Real Estate Co. Ltd., the biggest real estate company in China's Gansu province. Established in 2000, the company now has projects in 11 Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as in the United States and Canada. In 2013, Tianqing began its strategic expansion abroad with projects including YUL Condominiums, Stanbrooke and Quinzecent in downtown Montreal.

