Dove, a beauty icon, introduces the next generation of body wash with groundbreaking 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture technology and sleek new bottle design.

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Dove announces the latest advance in superior moisturization with the launch of NEW Dove Body Wash featuring 24-hour Renewing MicroMoisture. The new formula is powered by proprietary nano technology to actively generate the skin's moisture, and has a new look to match, with a modern, user-friendly bottle design that reflects the first upgrade to Dove's iconic bottle pack in 17 years.

Dove's new formula continuously nourishes skin and improves its moisture barrier for a full 24 hours as well as uses proprietary technology with millions of moisturizing microdroplets to help boost and retain moisture. These tiny droplets deposit onto the skin, fitting into the gaps and crevices of dry skin for a silky-smooth finish, while stearic and palmitic fatty acids with Dove's moisturizing blend penetrate deeply within the stratum corneum to visibly reduce dryness by 50% after every shower.

To accompany the new formula, Dove worked with leading cutting-edge designers and technicians to create the first upgrade to the iconic pack in 17 years – a beautiful bottle to match the skin it cares for. Long-time Dove users will recognize the coloured cap, representing their tried-and-true favourites, while the discreetly curved oval-shaped lid is a nod to where it all began for Dove – the Dove Beauty Bar. The Body Wash's shower-friendly design not only means it is easy to use, but you can hold it, flip the cap, and dispense the body wash with just one hand. The bottle has even been crafted to allow it to be inverted on your bathroom shelves when it gets low and the cap can be completely removed, so it's moisturizing to the last drop.

"Just like our bodies adapt and change as we move through life, so do our skincare preferences. Dove is continuing to understand these new changes through innovation and research." says Rishabh Gandhi, Personal Care Director, Unilever Canada. "We are so thrilled to be launching our new Body Wash that accommodates all skincare needs by delivering the best in hydration while improving moisture barriers."

Dove has launched an immersive Change is Beautiful consumer pop-up at CF Eaton Centre in Toronto, ON to highlight the power of embracing skin changes while also conveying that Dove Body Wash has changed. Consumers will have the opportunity to learn more about the technology behind the new formula from the Research and Design expert and experience the product firsthand. To create a unique experience, those who visit the pop-up will have the opportunity to purchase a Care Package, filled with items that will help nourish the skin for themselves or a loved one. Five different Care Packages will be available, each one pertaining to a different skin change (Motherhood, Aging, Healing after surgery or injury, Transition, and everyday Change). All the pop-up proceeds will be going to Plan International Canada. The Change is Beautiful pop-up will be open to the public from Saturday, February 25th noon – 7 p.m. – Sunday, February 26th noon – 5 p.m., 2023.

To kick-off the Change is Beautiful pop-up, Dove has partnered with iconic Canadian actress, Annie Murphy, to launch the new Dove body wash collection. Annie is best known for her starring role as Alexis Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek. "We're born with skin (hopefully), the skin grows and changes (hopefully), and the growing and changing means we're human (hopefully). Change is something I'm working on leaning into, instead of fighting against." says Annie Murphy. "Dove puts a lot of consideration into everything they do, so I'm happy to be a part of their campaign that cares for our changing skin."

Since 1957, Dove has led the way in gentle cleansing and moisturization, constantly evolving its formulas to deliver long-lasting hydration and protect the skin barrier. Through the launch of the revolutionary and much-loved Dove Beauty Bar, this household icon established the blueprint of gentle skin care with a patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream that leaves skin feeling clean, soft, smooth, and moisturized. 65 years later, Dove is still leading the charge in moisturizing innovation as the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand.

In addition to these changes, newly reformulated Dove Body Wash is proud to be a PETA Approved Vegan body wash. With a 98% biodegradable formula*, Dove Body Wash uses 100% plant-based moisturizers. Every bottle of Dove Body Wash has been made from 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic helping to reduce the use of virgin plastic by more than 20,500 tons per year1.

As the #1 selling body wash in the Canada, Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash anchors the newly reformulated range, alongside other favorites such as Sensitive Skin, Refreshing Cucumber and Green Tea, Glowing Mango & Almond Butters and many more.

New Dove Body Wash is now available at mass food and drug retailers nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.dove.com/ca.

*98% of ingredients break down into carbon dioxide, water & minerals (OECD test methods 301, 302 and/or 310).

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

