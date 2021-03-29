Dove Men+Care and the Toronto Raptors join forces to launch bonding over basketball campaign

"Sports brings us together and teaches us how to learn from each other and respect each other," said Jack Armstrong, sportscaster for the Toronto Raptors. "Bonding over basketball can teach us many life lessons, such as how to deal with setbacks, success, failure, work ethic, leadership and team building. These habits and lessons have far greater impact beyond just sports."

The bonding over basketball campaign aligns with Dove Men+Care's brand purpose to support involved fatherhood, and its commitment to progress the vision of modern masculinity. Since 2010, Dove Men+Care has been committed to expanding men's opportunities to care by addressing stereotypes around masculinity and what it means to be a father in today's society.

"Through our research, we found that involved fatherhood leads to an enriched life, benefiting their outlook on work, their relationships and overall quality of life," said Pranav Chandan, Marketing Director, Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever Canada. "We believe there is a special bond that is formed when Dads take the time to engage with their children through a shared activity – and for many including myself – watching or playing basketball together is a great way to do so."

To participate in the campaign, Dove Men+Care and the Toronto Raptors are encouraging Canadians to submit their own bonding over basketball experiences in 140 characters or less via the Toronto Raptors app starting April 15, 2021. For every submission, fans will have an opportunity to win unforgettable bonding experiences, prizes and more. More information on how bonding over basketball celebrates care through sports can be found on Dove.com.

With the belief that there's still a long way to go to challenge the stigmas that Dad's face, Dove Men+Care continues to champion fathers alongside its NGO partner, Dad Central, to promote a culture where men can confidently care for others, because when there is expanded opportunity for men to show care, there is a positive impact on them and society. To find out more about Dove Men+Care purpose visit Dove.com and DadCentral.ca.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended male bar and body wash brand. Launched in 2010, the Dove Men+Care portfolio includes bars, body washes, face care, anti-perspirant/deodorants, and hair care. Dove Men+Care is available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

About Unilever North America



Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brand such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Dad Central Canada

Dad Central Canada is a national network of researchers, practitioners, leaders, community members, and passionate supporters who believe there is an urgent need for fathers to be actively engaged in the lives of their children. The network exists to multiply the impact, and drive results across the country. Dad Central Canada has three focuses:

Providing Dads an extensive library of resources and guidance for the Dad journey.

Providing organizations an equally extensive library of resources, tools and training to help them navigate the nuances of relating to and supporting Dads.

Connecting Dads to each other and community organizations.

