"We're excited to launch our first ever purpose-driven bath range for kids that is part of our Self-Esteem Project," said Divya Singh, Category Lead, Skin Cleansing, Unilever. "Our mission is to inspire the next generation and make kids feel represented and encouraged to embrace their uniqueness."

The new range of tear-free products are made with 100% skin-natural nutrients* without any sulfates, parabens, or phthalates, because kids' skin deserves special care. The range is hypoallergenic, dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. Each bottle is made from 100% post-consumer recyclable plastics.

The collection will be available at mass and drug retailers starting March 24, 2021, including:

Foaming Body Wash available in Coconut Cookie and Cotton Candy scent.

Bubble Bath available in Coconut Cookie scent.

The QR code on the back of each product drives to evidence-based self-esteem and body confidence resources on Dove.ca, including:

"We are extremely proud of our commitment to reach as many young people as possible through our work on the Dove Self-Esteem Project," said Singh. "Since the launch of our self-esteem work in 2004, Dove has reached over 3.5 million Canadians, supporting our global mission in helping 250 million kids to build self-esteem by 2030. The progress Canada has made to-date is inspiring, and there's more to come!"

Parents can learn more about the Dove Self-Esteem Project and discover fun ways to build kids self-esteem by downloading free tools at www.dove.com/selfesteem.

*Contains nutrients that are identical to those found naturally in skin.

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization – proof not promises grew Dove from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair colour, type and style. Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature. Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About the Dove Self-Esteem Project

Dove as a brand is committed to make a positive experience of beauty universally accessible to every woman. The Dove Self-Esteem Project (2004), helps the young people of tomorrow develop a positive relationship with the way they look so they are not held back by appearance-related concerns and anxiety and can realize their full potential.

Working with leading psychologists and body image experts, the Project provides evidence-based and academically validated educational tools and resources to parents, teachers and youth leaders around the world. So far, we've reached the lives of over 69 million young people across 140 countries, making the Dove Self-Esteem Project the largest provider of body confidence education in the world. www.dove.com/selfesteem

SOURCE Dove Kids Care

For further information: For press inquiries, please contact: Rivka Boxer, Edelman, [email protected]