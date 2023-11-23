Doubling down to make sure employees are supported: 'Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers' for 2024 are announced

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Attracting and retaining employees in one of Ontario's tightest job markets isn't an easy thing to do, but some employers are doubling down to make sure their employees know they are supported at work and in their personal lives. That's the message from Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers (2024), announced this morning by Mediacorp Canada Inc., which organizes the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"This year's winning employers have learned from the ebbs and flows of the pandemic," says Richard Yerema, executive editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "They let their employees know they have the flexibility needed to take care of themselves and their families."

Employers in the Hamilton-Niagara area continue to face a tight labour market, with the region's unemployment rate declining since the beginning of the year and remaining among the lowest in Ontario. Local employers have been focused on recruiting new employees, while ensuring existing staff feel supported at work and in their personal lives.

"Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers recognize that their employees have lives outside of work and understand the importance of accommodating employees when extra flexibility is needed," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "Whether it's allowing staff to leave early some days or adjusting work schedules so they can complete an academic course or skills development program, this year's Hamilton-Niagara winners lead the way in creating better workplaces in a region that's outperforming most of the province."

From increased maternity and parental leave top-up to healthy food options, onsite fitness amenities and spending accounts for wellness and lifestyle expenses, the winning employers understand the importance of providing employees with programs and initiatives that are both useful and easily accessible.

Now in its 17th edition, Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers is an editorial competition that recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies in the Hamilton-Niagara area. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers each year to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Hamilton-Niagara's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine feature published by the Hamilton Spectator. Detailed reasons for selection, explaining why each of the winners was chosen, were released today on the competition homepage.

