GANANOQUE, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, families across Canada will receive their Canada Carbon Rebate, a payment that is making life more affordable for Canadians. The Canada Carbon Rebate—alongside measures like dental care, child care, and others—contribute to the Government of Canada's plan to help Canadian families get ahead while ensuring big polluters pay their fair share.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, visited community members at a local coffee shop in Gananoque, Ontario, to announce the latest quarterly Canada Carbon Rebate payments are being delivered to their bank accounts and mailboxes, with a one-time "double double" rural top-up.

The "double double" rural top-up

In Budget 2024, the Government of Canada doubled the rural top-up from 10 percent to 20 percent of the Canada Carbon Rebate base amount, to better support Canadians who live in rural areas and small communities, since they often drive longer distances and have higher energy needs. Given the delayed passage of the Budget, today families are receiving an added one-time 20 percent to make up retroactively for the doubling of the rural top-up on the April 15 and July 15 payments, effectively adding a one-time 40 percent top-up to the base amount of this quarter's Canada Carbon Rebate. For a family of four in Gananoque, Ontario, this means receiving a payment of $392 today, and a total of $1,344 from Canada Carbon Rebates this fiscal year.

The Canada Carbon Rebate and the rural supplement are part of a broader government effort to ease financial pressures on Canadians while simultaneously supporting the Government of Canada's plan to combat climate change.

Canada's price on pollution is working. When it comes to meeting Canada's goals, pollution pricing alone is delivering at least a third of the reductions needed, while delivering clean air and incentivizing job-creating greener investments in communities. As of today, emissions are trending down, while the economy grows and wages for Canadians are increasing.

"The Canada Carbon Rebate is a cornerstone of our plan, which is holding big polluters accountable and putting money in the pockets of families—including here Gananoque, Ontario, and other small towns across this country. The facts are clear—every day, Canada's economy is growing stronger as we drive down emissions, thanks in large part to Canadians and their Canada Carbon Rebates."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We know Canadians who live in small communities have to travel farther for work, school, and hockey practice. The rural top-up recognizes the realities of lives and makes sure folks get the help they need."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"We are proud to host Minister Guilbeault and our neighbours to celebrate today's Canada Carbon Rebate payment, including the "Double-Double" Rural Top Up, helping families in Gananoque get ahead. We're also thrilled that in December, we will receive our small business return here at Pistachio Café."

– Jenn and James Lund, Owners, Pistachio Café

Each year, Canada Carbon Rebate amounts are adjusted in line with the price on pollution, ensuring the rebate continues to reflect the projected proceeds in each province where the fuel charge applies. The Canada Carbon Rebate returns the majority of proceeds directly to the residents of that province.

The rural top-up will apply to residents of Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , Newfoundland and Labrador , New Brunswick , and Nova Scotia whose primary residence is outside a Census Metropolitan Area, as designated by Statistics Canada. All rebate recipients of Prince Edward Island are eligible for the rural supplement, and it is already included in their base amount.

, , , , and , , and whose primary residence is a Census Metropolitan Area, as designated by Statistics Canada. All rebate recipients of are eligible for the rural supplement, and it is already included in their base amount. In addition to this support for rural communities, the Government of Canada announced the payment rates for the Canada Carbon Rebate for Small Businesses and example payment amounts to help small businesses see how much they may receive when payments are made in December. For example, a small business of 10 employees in Ontario that has been in operation for the last four years would get $4,010 .

