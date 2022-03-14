Dormez-vous raises awareness about sleep's connection to mental health this World Sleep Day

A portion of proceeds from all sales on World Sleep Day will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association to enable better sleep and wellbeing

MONTREAL, March 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer, is proud to sponsor World Sleep Day on March 18. To highlight the powerful and transformative impact of sleep on our health and wellbeing, Dormez-vous is championing World Sleep Day to encourage everyone to get the sleep they need to function at their best, both mentally and physically.

Getting good quality sleep is a struggle for 1 in 2 Canadian adults—with about 1 in 10 experiencing insomnia. Lack of sleep contributes to chronic stress and poor mental health with over 36 per cent of Canadian adults reporting chronic stress due to insufficient sleep. In addition, 12 per cent of Canadian adults who get inadequate sleep report poor mental health ( Public Health Agency of Canada ).

To highlight the importance of sleep on the mind and body, Dormez-vous is donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales on World Sleep Day to the Canadian Mental Health Association, up to $100,000. The Canadian Mental Health Association is the most established and extensive mental health organization in communities across the country, responding to pressing mental health priorities at national and local levels.

"Good quality sleep can help prevent mental health issues and can even help the brain process emotions. But when we regularly experience poor sleep, we are also at greater risk of depression, anxiety disorders and other mental illnesses," said Margaret Eaton, National CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association. "We thank Dormez-vous for their donation and for highlighting the importance of sleep for mental health."

According to a Sleep Habits Study commissioned by Northstar Research Partners for Dormez-vous, 89 per cent of Canadians say sleep is important for their mental wellbeing, while 85 per cent believe that a good night sleep sets them up for success the next day. Dormez-vous is committed to supporting Quebeckers on their wellness journey, with Sleep Experts across the province providing personalized shopping experiences to find the right sleep products to meet individual sleep needs.

"Dormez-vous is on a mission to awaken Quebeckers to the power of sleep," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Dormez-vous. "This World Sleep Day, we are proud to partner with the Canadian Mental Health Association to raise awareness about the importance of sleep and its connection to mental health and wellbeing."

As leaders in sleep for more than 25 years, Dormez-vous knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically, which is why it is committed to helping everyone get their best night's sleep.

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading omnichannel specialty sleep retailer. As of March 14, 2022, Dormez-vous has 61 stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebeckers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Canadian Mental Health Association

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, state programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive. For more information, please visit www.cmha.ca .

About the Dormez-vous Survey

Dormez-vous commissioned Northstar Research Partners, a global strategic research firm, to complete this research on sleep habits among 2,000 Canadians 18+. The study was sampled proportionate to population from September-December 2021. Responses were gathered using an amalgamated group of best-in-class online panels. Looking at the margin of error for the national average, a 2.2% difference is statistically significant at 95% confidence, or 19 times out of 20.

