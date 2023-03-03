Dormez-vous Awakens More Quebecers to the Power of Sleep with new location in the Mauricie region

The company places wellness at the forefront for 2023 by growing retail store network in Shawinigan, Quebec

MONTREAL, March 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Shawinigan store located in the Mauricie area in Quebec. The company continues the expansion of its retail network in 2023, reinforcing its commitment to helping communities across Quebec get their best night's sleep. This newest location will bring the Dormez-vous store count to 63 in the province.

The new location will provide Shawinigan residents with access to a team of Sleep Experts and some of the world's leading sleep brands. As leaders in sleep for more than 28 years, Dormez-vous knows that getting a good night's sleep is critical to function both mentally and physically and is committed to creating a world-class customer shopping experience at its new location.

"We are pleased to bring our unparalleled sleep expertise to the Shawinigan community with our first store opening in the province this year. Offering personalized sleep solutions to support the health and wellbeing of Quebecers is a top priority for us which is why we continue to expand our retail footprint and provide an in-store experience where customers can find all of their sleep essentials to meet their needs," said Phil Besner, Senior Vice President, Business Development of Dormez-vous.

Dormez-vous Shawinigan, QC: 1565 rue Trudel, Shawinigan, Quebec, G9N 8K5

Hours: Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Saturday (9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Opening Date: March 4, 2023

For more information about Dormez-vous, please visit www.dormezvous.com.

About Dormez-vous

Dormez-vous is Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer. As of March 3, 2023, Dormez-vous has 63 corporate-owned stores and 3 distribution centres in Quebec. Dormez-vous is a purpose-led organization dedicated to transforming lives by awakening Quebecers to the power of sleep, and is committed to building a company culture of inclusion and diversity where differences are embraced and valued. The Company meaningfully and positively supports its environment and the communities where it operates through its comprehensive mattress and foundation recycling program that keeps mattresses out of landfills, as well as its bed donation program that contributes mattresses and foundations to Quebec charities to help families and children in need get a good night's sleep. For more information about the Company visit www.dormezvous.com.

SOURCE Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Investor Relations

For further information: Sandy Indig, Dormez-vous, [email protected], 416-409-3043; Kim Tran, North Strategic, [email protected], 514-217-1684