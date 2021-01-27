DoorDash's latest Main Street Strong effort will support restaurants in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 crisis

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- DoorDash today announced it would provide $1,125,000 CAD in local COVID-19 relief grants as part of its expanded grant program to help restaurants in Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver. Restaurants will be able to apply to receive a $3,000 CAD grant to be used to offset costs associated with the ongoing pandemic. The grant program is part of the company's $200 million USD, 5-year Main Street Strong Pledge, which includes a $10 million USD grant program to help restaurants in select cities across Canada and the United States.

"Restaurants in our city have been heavily impacted by the ongoing pandemic. This new program from DoorDash embodies the importance of working together and supporting each other through these difficult times. I want to thank DoorDash for stepping up and for providing financial assistance to restaurants across this city. I hope that restaurants in Toronto are able to take advantage of this grant program so we can continue to build up and support our city's main streets," said Mayor John Tory, City of Toronto

"Vancouver is home to so many amazing restaurants and we know they need our support now more than ever. It's great to see DoorDash for stepping up to support restaurants in our city by providing this funding. We all need to work together to get through these challenging times and we hope this serves as an example for other companies," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart, City of Vancouver

"We're committed to supporting Canadian restaurants as they continue to navigate uncertainties presented by the pandemic. Whether it's to maintain operations or help support staff, we hope these grants will play a role in enabling our merchants to stay resilient and continue to feed their local communities," said David London, Director, U.S. East and Canada Government Relations, DoorDash

"We are proud to partner with DoorDash on this initiative and to ensure Toronto's struggling restaurants are aware of this meaningful grant opportunity," said John Kiru, Executive Director of the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas

"This innovative program by DoorDash comes at a great time. Entrepreneurs and small businesses are at the heart of Vancouver's vibrant restaurant scene. Connecting businesses with locally minded grants that serve our local neighbourhoods is extremely valuable in COVID-times," said Ian Tostenson, President & CEO, British Columbia Restaurant and Foodservices Association

"Restaurants have done an incredible job of adapting over the past year. It has not been easy, but initiatives like this will help businesses get through to the better days ahead. We strongly encourage those who qualify to apply for this grant," said Charles Gauthier, President and CEO, Downtown Vancouver BIA.

Hello Alice will manage the application and selection process for the program while the Ontario Chamber of Commerce will manage distribution of funds to recipients in each city. Grant recipients will be selected based on criteria set out in the application, and a process intended to help ensure equal access to funds and eliminate selection bias.

Applications are available today through February 17th, 2021 at doordash.helloalice.com , and selected restaurants will be notified by March 1, 2021. Funds will be distributed by early April. Eligible restaurants will be located in Montréal (QC), Toronto (ON) or Vancouver (BC), must have 3 stores or fewer currently operating; $3 million CAD or less in 2019 annual revenue per store; and employ 50 people or fewer per store.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DoorDash has taken significant active steps to ensure the safety of our entire community, including:

Main Street Strong Pledge committing $200 million USD over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across Canada and the US

over five years to support restaurants, Dashers, and the broader community across and the US Providing $120 million USD in commission relief and marketing investments

in commission relief and marketing investments Offered a 50% reduction in commissions for restaurants with 5 or fewer locations, plus 0% commissions for pickup and 0% commissions for restaurants new to DoorDash

Free personal safety equipment for Dashers, including hand sanitizer, gloves, wipes, and masks

Two weeks of earnings for eligible Dashers affected by COVID-19

Read more about DoorDash's efforts to help restaurants through our grant program here .

