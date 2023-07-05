As communities across Canada continue to battle wildfires, eligible restaurants can apply for a $10,000 grant to cover vital expenses starting July 5

TORONTO, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of DoorDash's ongoing efforts to support local restaurants and the communities that they serve, DoorDash is today announcing the expansion of its Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund across Canada.

With recent devastating wildfires across the country, Canadian restaurants who have been drastically impacted by these and other natural disasters, will be eligible starting July 5 to apply for $10,000 individual grants. Since the launch of the fund in 2021, DoorDash has provided grants to 100 restaurants across the United States.

Administered in partnership with Global Entrepreneurship Network, the program provides restaurants with grants for a variety of important expenses including payroll for existing employees, developing new products or services, sourcing or expanding inventory, marketing and advertising and general operating expenses like utilities or rent.

DoorDash is committed to empowering local economies and supporting small businesses, which includes support to manage unexpected costs that natural disasters create. Last year, the United States Disaster Grantees shared in a survey that the relief fund helped 38% of grantees cover payroll, 25% of grantees source or expand inventory and 25% of grantees develop a product or service.

"Restaurants aren't just places where people get food, they're pillars of communities across Canada" said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, Canada at DoorDash. "We know the recent wildfires have tragically impacted countless families and small business owners, and we are proud to do our part to help our local restaurants during these difficult times and in the face of future natural disasters to come."

Recent wildfires across Canada have had a devastating impact on restaurants and the communities we serve," said Kelly Higginson, President and CEO of Restaurants Canada. "These disasters occurred at a time when the industry was already in a crisis. COVID debt and historic inflation have materially impacted profits. Today nearly half of restaurants are not making money, when compared to 12% pre-pandemic. Grants such as DoorDash's Disaster Relief Fund will make a meaningful impact on the communities and restaurants affected."

There will be three application windows over the next year for Canadian restaurants to request financial assistance:

First Round - July 5 - September 29, 2023

Second Round - October 2 - December 31, 2023

Third Round - January 2 - March 29, 2024

Merchant eligibility requirements include:

Experiencing hardship due to a provincially or federally declared natural disaster

Operating a brick-and-mortar location

Owning three stores or less

Employing fewer than 50 employees per location

Being open for at least six months

Revenues of $3M or less per location in the last 12 months

Canadian restaurants impacted by natural disasters can apply here .

