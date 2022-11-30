DoorDash Canada Releases End of Year Food Trends in 2022 Report Français

Nov 30, 2022

Shortest delivery distance, most expensive order and biggest couponers are revealed in DoorDash Canada's 2022 End of Year Trends Report

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, DoorDash Canada unveiled its year-end trend report highlighting the top foods ordered by Canadians in 2022. Using data from January 2022 to November 2022, DoorDash is sharing a snapshot of the best and quirkiest food and ordering trends to come out of this year, regionally and nationally.

"Year-over-year, a trend we continue to see increase is Canadians' love for food," says Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "We've seen incredible support for local restaurants with an increase of takeout and pick up options. With that comes a lot of interesting trends and consumer preferences that we're excited to share with Canadians once again. It might even inspire your next DoorDash order!"

Whether you ordered from your favourite local restaurants, groceries or upped your gifting game for your furry friends, DoorDash is highlighting some of the biggest food moments over the past year.

Some of the trends include:

  • Most Indulgent Eater: Torontonians enjoy a variety of cuisines and offerings, but when it comes to basics, like fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers, this city is the most indulgent eater.
  • Healthiest Eater: Vancouverites are the healthiest eaters in Canada, ordering the most salads, bowls and lettuce wraps in 2022.
  • Shortest Delivery Distance Order: Less than half the CN Tower height, the shortest distance for a delivery order was 210 metres away. 
  • Biggest Spenders: The most expensive order in 2022 was $2,761 in Outremont, Quebec, including 12x plates of kebabs, meat platters and salads.
  • Healthy groceries: Bananas, eggs and milk top the list of grocery items ordered across Canada followed by strawberries and blueberries.
  • Biggest Couponers: Thunder Bay, Mississauga and Saskatoon are the biggest savers, using the most discount codes offered on the platform this year.
  • Most Organized: Quebec City, Drummondville and Winnipeg are the most organised eaters, planning the most orders in advance.
  • Good Pet Parents: Cornwall, Fredericton and Ottawa are the best pet parents in Canada with the highest orders for pet essentials.
  • Coffee Lovers: Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary top the list of most ordered coffees.

See the full report below.

Biggest Spenders: Most Expensive Order in Canada was $2,761 in Outremont, Quebec. Here are the top 10 biggest orders in 2022:

  1. 12x plates of Kebabs, Meat Platters, Salads ordered in Outremont, Quebec
  2. Every single beauty product, moisturiser, lotion imaginable ordered in Markham, Ontario
  3. 32 Chicken Schnitzels, Grilled Chicken Breasts and Falafels ordered in Toronto, Ontario
  4. 30 Butter Chicken, 25 Lamb Curries, 80 Samosas ordered in Vancouver
  5. 60 Mexican Meal Platters ordered in Toronto
  6. 40 Chicken Wings, 40 Salads, 20 Pizzas ordered in Toronto
  7. 40 Wine Bottles, 25 Beer Packs ordered in Calgary
  8. 95 Sandwiches ordered in Vancouver
  9. 146 Unique Grocery Items across fruits, vegetables, oil, band aids and more ordered in North York
  10. 50 Pad Thai, 50 Thai Chicken ordered in Saint Hubert

Shortest Delivery: Shortest delivery distance was less than half the size of the CN Tower: 210 metres.

Most Indulgent Eater: Top cities who ordered the most fast food.

  1. Toronto (Fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers)
  2. Vancouver (Fries, burgers, poutine, spring rolls)
  3. Montreal (Steamie, poutine, onion rings, burger)
  4. Calgary (Fries, nachos, pizza)

Fan Favourites: Restaurants who received the most love in 2022.

  1. Osmow
  2. Quesada Burritos & Tacos
  3. Mr Puffs
  4. Kibo Sushi
  5. Mandy's
  6. Burrito Boyz
  7. North of Brooklyn Pizza
  8. Dave's Hot Chicken
  9. Ben Thanh

Vancouverites love to walk: Top cities with the highest number of pick up orders in Canada.

  1. Vancouver
  2. Mississauga
  3. Toronto
  4. Winnipeg
  5. Waterloo
  6. Calgary
  7. Kelowna
  8. Victoria
  9. Ottawa
  10. Hamilton

Good Pet Parents: Top 10 cities with the highest pet essentials order.

  1. Cornwall
  2. Fredericton
  3. Ottawa
  4. Halifax
  5. Oshawa
  6. St. John's
  7. London
  8. Windsor
  9. Victoria
  10. Mississauga

Biggest Couponers: Top 10 cities who used the most discount codes on DoorDash.

  1. Thunder Bay
  2. Mississauga
  3. Saskatoon
  4. Oshawa
  5. Ottawa
  6. Barrie
  7. Charlottetown
  8. Kitchener/Waterloo
  9. Moncton, NB
  10. London

Most Organized: Top 10 cities who planned the most orders in advance.

  1. Quebec City
  2. Drummondville
  3. Winnipeg
  4. Montreal
  5. Calgary
  6. Vancouver
  7. Ottawa
  8. St. John's, NL
  9. Kitchener/Waterloo
  10. Mississauga

Coffee Lovers: Cities with the highest coffee orders.

  1. Toronto
  2. Vancouver
  3. Calgary

Breakfast for Dinner: Whoever said breakfast for dinner doesn't work, is wrong. Here are the Top 4 cities with the most breakfast items ordered during the evening.

  1. Vancouver
  2. Montreal
  3. Toronto
  4. Calgary

Midnight Order: Craving food in the middle of the night? Here are the Top 10 most ordered midnight snacks.

  1. Chicken Nuggets
  2. Fries
  3. Poutine
  4. Chicken Wings
  5. Chicken Burgers
  6. Apple Pie
  7. Cheeseburger
  8. Spinach & Cheese Dip
  9. Chocolate Fudge Sundae
  10. Crispy Chicken
Top 10 Most Popular Cuisines in Canada
  1. American
  2. Mexican
  3. Japanese
  4. Thai
  5. Mediterranean
  6. Indian
  7. Chinese
  8. Italian
  9. Korean
  10. Filipino
Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada
  1. Burgers & Fries
  2. Fried Chicken
  3. Poutine
  4. Sushi Rolls
  5. Chicken Wings
  6. Burritos
  7. Chicken Rice Bowl
  8. Shawarma Wraps
  9. Curry
  10. Pad Thai

Top Ordered Items by Province in Canada

Ontario: Sticking to what they know

  1. Cheeseburger
  2. Coffee
  3. Burrito Bowls
  4. Chicken Shawarma
  5. Crispy Chicken
  6. Bagels
  7. Pad Thai
  8. Beef Patty
  9. Pizza
  10. Onion Rings

British Columbia: Anything chicken goes!

  1. Burrito Bowl
  2. Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps
  3. Butter Chicken
  4. California Roll
  5. Crispy Chicken Sandwich
  6. Tofu Bowl
  7. Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quebec: Classic poutine will always be at the top

  1. Poutine
  2. Cappuccino
  3. Pad Thai
  4. Steak and Cheese
  5. Croissant
  6. Dumplings
  7. Chips
  8. Tacos

Alberta: Appetisers and desserts are king

  1. Spinach and Cheese Dip
  2. Chicken Cheddar Sandwich
  3. Chilli Chicken
  4. Kale Salad
  5. Margarita Pizza
  6. Hot Apple Turnover

Saskatchewan: Variety is key

  1. Bubble Tea
  2. Pepperoni Pizza
  3. Pork Bun
  4. Crispy Pork
  5. Garlic Bread
  6. Pasta

Manitoba: New experiences call for various food options

  1. Fries
  2. Butter Chicken
  3. Red Velvet Cake
  4. Poke Bowl
  5. Shawarma Wrap
Most Ordered Items by City in Canada

Toronto

  1. Burrito Bowls
  2. Cheeseburger
  3. Coffee
  4. Chicken Shawarma,
  5. Beef Patty
  6. Salad
  7. Garlic Knots
  8. Mango Peach pie
  9. Iced coffee
  10. Jerk Chicken

Vancouver

  1. Cajun Chicken
  2. Chicken lettuce wraps
  3. Chicken tenders
  4. Chicken wings
  5. Miso soup
  6. poke bowl
  7. California rolls
  8. Truffle fries
  9. Naan bread
  10. Phad Thai

Montreal

  1. Steak et fromage
  2. Apple puffs
  3. Montreal Steamie
  4. Croissants
  5. Coffee
  6. Dumplings
  7. Tacos
  8. Poutine
  9. Shawarma
  10. Fries

Top Desserts Ordered: Canadians are feeling a bit sweeter this year. Here are the Top 5 ordered desserts:

Ontario

  1. Strawberry Cheesecake
  2. Apple Pie
  3. Baklava
  4. Chocolate Fudge Cake
  5. White Chocolate Brownie

British Columbia

  1. Apple Tart
  2. Sticky Toffee Pudding
  3. Churros
  4. NYC Cheesecakes
  5. Cinnamon Rolls

Quebec

  1. Chocolate Brioche
  2. Mille-Feuille
  3. Brownie
  4. Cannoli
  5. Chocolate Lava Cake

Alberta

  1. Sticky Toffee Pudding
  2. Vanilla and Sprinkle Cake
  3. Cheesecake, Bomboloni
  4. Chocolate Gateau
  5. Brownies
