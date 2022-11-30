Shortest delivery distance, most expensive order and biggest couponers are revealed in DoorDash Canada's 2022 End of Year Trends Report

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, DoorDash Canada unveiled its year-end trend report highlighting the top foods ordered by Canadians in 2022. Using data from January 2022 to November 2022, DoorDash is sharing a snapshot of the best and quirkiest food and ordering trends to come out of this year, regionally and nationally.

"Year-over-year, a trend we continue to see increase is Canadians' love for food," says Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "We've seen incredible support for local restaurants with an increase of takeout and pick up options. With that comes a lot of interesting trends and consumer preferences that we're excited to share with Canadians once again. It might even inspire your next DoorDash order!"

Whether you ordered from your favourite local restaurants, groceries or upped your gifting game for your furry friends, DoorDash is highlighting some of the biggest food moments over the past year.

Some of the trends include:

Most Indulgent Eater: Torontonians enjoy a variety of cuisines and offerings, but when it comes to basics, like fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers, this city is the most indulgent eater.

Torontonians enjoy a variety of cuisines and offerings, but when it comes to basics, like fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers, this city is the most indulgent eater. Healthiest Eater: Vancouverites are the healthiest eaters in Canada , ordering the most salads, bowls and lettuce wraps in 2022.

Shortest Delivery Distance Order: Less than half the CN Tower height, the shortest distance for a delivery order was 210 metres away.

Biggest Spenders: The most expensive order in 2022 was $2,761 in Outremont, Quebec, including 12x plates of kebabs, meat platters and salads.

Healthy groceries: Bananas, eggs and milk top the list of grocery items ordered across Canada followed by strawberries and blueberries.

Biggest Couponers: Thunder Bay, Mississauga and Saskatoon are the biggest savers, using the most discount codes offered on the platform this year.

Most Organized: Quebec City, Drummondville and Winnipeg are the most organised eaters, planning the most orders in advance.

Good Pet Parents: Cornwall, Fredericton and Ottawa are the best pet parents in Canada with the highest orders for pet essentials.

Coffee Lovers: Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary top the list of most ordered coffees.

See the full report below.

Biggest Spenders: Most Expensive Order in Canada was $2,761 in Outremont, Quebec. Here are the top 10 biggest orders in 2022:

12x plates of Kebabs, Meat Platters, Salads ordered in Outremont, Quebec Every single beauty product, moisturiser, lotion imaginable ordered in Markham, Ontario 32 Chicken Schnitzels, Grilled Chicken Breasts and Falafels ordered in Toronto, Ontario 30 Butter Chicken, 25 Lamb Curries, 80 Samosas ordered in Vancouver 60 Mexican Meal Platters ordered in Toronto 40 Chicken Wings, 40 Salads, 20 Pizzas ordered in Toronto 40 Wine Bottles, 25 Beer Packs ordered in Calgary 95 Sandwiches ordered in Vancouver 146 Unique Grocery Items across fruits, vegetables, oil, band aids and more ordered in North York 50 Pad Thai, 50 Thai Chicken ordered in Saint Hubert

Shortest Delivery: Shortest delivery distance was less than half the size of the CN Tower: 210 metres.

Most Indulgent Eater: Top cities who ordered the most fast food.

Toronto (Fries, fried chicken, chicken wings and burgers) Vancouver (Fries, burgers, poutine, spring rolls) Montreal ( Steamie, poutine, onion rings, burger) Calgary ( Fries, nachos, pizza)

Fan Favourites: Restaurants who received the most love in 2022.

Vancouverites love to walk: Top cities with the highest number of pick up orders in Canada.

Vancouver Mississauga Toronto Winnipeg Waterloo Calgary Kelowna Victoria Ottawa Hamilton

Good Pet Parents: Top 10 cities with the highest pet essentials order.

Cornwall Fredericton Ottawa Halifax Oshawa St. John's London Windsor Victoria Mississauga

Biggest Couponers: Top 10 cities who used the most discount codes on DoorDash.

Thunder Bay Mississauga Saskatoon Oshawa Ottawa Barrie Charlottetown Kitchener/Waterloo Moncton, NB London

Most Organized: Top 10 cities who planned the most orders in advance.

Quebec City Drummondville Winnipeg Montreal Calgary Vancouver Ottawa St. John's, NL Kitchener/Waterloo Mississauga

Coffee Lovers: Cities with the highest coffee orders.

Toronto Vancouver Calgary

Breakfast for Dinner: Whoever said breakfast for dinner doesn't work, is wrong. Here are the Top 4 cities with the most breakfast items ordered during the evening.

Vancouver Montreal Toronto Calgary

Midnight Order: Craving food in the middle of the night? Here are the Top 10 most ordered midnight snacks.

Chicken Nuggets Fries Poutine Chicken Wings Chicken Burgers Apple Pie Cheeseburger Spinach & Cheese Dip Chocolate Fudge Sundae Crispy Chicken

Top 10 Most Popular Cuisines in Canada

American Mexican Japanese Thai Mediterranean Indian Chinese Italian Korean Filipino

Top 10 Most Ordered Foods in Canada

Burgers & Fries Fried Chicken Poutine Sushi Rolls Chicken Wings Burritos Chicken Rice Bowl Shawarma Wraps Curry Pad Thai

Top Ordered Items by Province in Canada

Ontario: Sticking to what they know

Cheeseburger Coffee Burrito Bowls Chicken Shawarma Crispy Chicken Bagels Pad Thai Beef Patty Pizza Onion Rings

British Columbia: Anything chicken goes!

Burrito Bowl Szechuan Chicken Lettuce Wraps Butter Chicken California Roll Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tofu Bowl Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quebec: Classic poutine will always be at the top

Poutine Cappuccino Pad Thai Steak and Cheese Croissant Dumplings Chips Tacos

Alberta : Appetisers and desserts are king

Spinach and Cheese Dip Chicken Cheddar Sandwich Chilli Chicken Kale Salad Margarita Pizza Hot Apple Turnover

Saskatchewan: Variety is key

Bubble Tea Pepperoni Pizza Pork Bun Crispy Pork Garlic Bread Pasta

Manitoba: New experiences call for various food options

Fries Butter Chicken Red Velvet Cake Poke Bowl Shawarma Wrap

Most Ordered Items by City in Canada

Toronto

Burrito Bowls Cheeseburger Coffee Chicken Shawarma, Beef Patty Salad Garlic Knots Mango Peach pie Iced coffee Jerk Chicken

Vancouver

Cajun Chicken Chicken lettuce wraps Chicken tenders Chicken wings Miso soup poke bowl California rolls Truffle fries Naan bread Phad Thai

Montreal

Steak et fromage Apple puffs Montreal Steamie Croissants Coffee Dumplings Tacos Poutine Shawarma Fries

Top Desserts Ordered: Canadians are feeling a bit sweeter this year. Here are the Top 5 ordered desserts:

Ontario

Strawberry Cheesecake Apple Pie Baklava Chocolate Fudge Cake White Chocolate Brownie

British Columbia

Apple Tart Sticky Toffee Pudding Churros NYC Cheesecakes Cinnamon Rolls

Quebec

Chocolate Brioche Mille-Feuille Brownie Cannoli Chocolate Lava Cake

Alberta

Sticky Toffee Pudding Vanilla and Sprinkle Cake Cheesecake, Bomboloni Chocolate Gateau Brownies

