DoorDash Announces First Ontario Dasher Advisory Group

Diverse group of Dashers to provide direct feedback on issues and help inform policy solutions

TORONTO, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, DoorDash announced the launch of the Ontario Dasher Advisory Group, which further empowers Dashers to provide direct feedback and create actionable recommendations on both the DoorDash platform and policy solutions across Ontario.

The inaugural 12 member group includes Dashers from diverse backgrounds, many of whom dash in addition to having jobs at home and in their communities. This includes shift workers, students, working parents, people who prefer the flexibility that dashing offers along with supplemental income that supports their other life goals and priorities. Membership to the Dasher Advisory Group is voluntary and participating Dashers come from across the province, including Alliston, Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa, London, Niagara Falls and Thunder Bay.

"As a volunteer firefighter in Georgina, I never know when I'm going to get called into an emergency. I like dashing because it gives me the flexibility to work in between calls and serve the community in yet another way. By joining the Ontario Dasher Advisory Group, I look forward to working with the Dasher community to provide feedback on ways to improve the platform." Kieran Shepherd, York Region

"I love dashing because I love being my own boss and having my own flexible work hours, all while making a supplemental income. I am thrilled to be part of the Ontario Dasher Advisory Group, as I see this as an opportunity to share direct feedback with DoorDash and other stakeholders on the policies that impact my work." Abigail Ffrench, London

"Hearing from Dashers and learning from their experiences is incredibly important to us," said Brian Kaufmann, Head of Canada Policy and Government Relations, DoorDash. "We are always looking for new ways to engage and collaborate with Dashers to improve the DoorDash platform and this group is launching at a key moment in the conversation happening around the future of work in Ontario. Today's announcement builds off the success of initiatives like the British Columbia Dasher Advisory Group to hear feedback directly from Dashers. This is an exciting opportunity for Ontario Dashers to share their thoughts on their work every day, highlight their experiences, as well as advise on important policy issues that are currently being discussed."

In 2021, DoorDash launched the first Canadian Dasher Community Council , composed of a diverse set of Dashers from across Canada, who volunteer their time advocating on behalf of the Dasher community and acting as a sounding board for ideas that shape DoorDash's future by testing new product features. The Dasher Advisory Group is the next step in our work to understand what Dashers want as we aim to find solutions to promote safe and flexible earning opportunities for all Dashers.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

SOURCE DoorDash

For further information: Andrew Rudyk, [email protected]