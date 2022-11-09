DoorDash and Sephora Canada Partner for On-Demand Delivery Across Canada

New partnership offers fast and convenient delivery of Sephora Canada's expansive selection of beauty products within an hour from over 90 stores

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - DoorDash Canada and Sephora Canada, the leading prestige beauty omni-retailer, today announced a new partnership to offer on-demand delivery of beauty products from all Sephora stores across Canada. Consumers can now shop Sephora Canada's expansive selection of over 300 brands spanning makeup, skincare, hair, beauty tools, fragrances and more directly on the DoorDash app and website, for delivery in under an hour on average.

Whether restocking must-have products for an everyday beauty routine, in need of last minute items for a trip, or simply wanting to try something new, consumers can now fulfil their on-demand beauty needs and experience the magic of in-store shopping at Sephora Canada directly on the DoorDash app, with access to all their favourite beauty essentials and products at in-store prices. With the upcoming holiday season around the corner, consumers can not only treat themselves to beauty staples but also find the perfect gifts for their friends and loved ones from Sephora Canada on DoorDash.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sephora Canada to DoorDash as our first national prestige beauty retailer on the marketplace," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "More and more, Canadians are looking for faster and easier ways to get their favourite brands delivered to them and with this partnership we are excited to bring Sephora Canada's unparalleled selection of premium beauty brands and products to consumers' doorsteps especially as we get into the upcoming holiday season."

"As the leading omni-beauty retailer in Canada, offering our clients the flexibility to shop when and how they want continues to be of the utmost importance," says Laura Unger, Vice President and General Manager e-commerce, Sephora Canada. "We are thrilled to be the first beauty retailer in the Canadian market to partner with DoorDash and with this partnership, we hope to enhance our omnichannel experience even further, so beauty lovers from coast-to-coast can quickly and conveniently enjoy the best in beauty, wherever they are."

In addition to on-demand delivery via DoorDash's marketplace, consumers can also shop on Sephora.ca for same-day delivery powered by DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery for businesses.

