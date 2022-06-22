DoorDash and Loblaw announce PC Express™ Rapid Delivery, a new and innovative offering to bring express delivery of grocery and convenience items to customers in Canada

"Customers have come to expect the very best online grocery shopping experience from us, whether they choose curb-side pickup or delivery to their door," said Lauren Steinberg, SVP Loblaw Digital. "Collaborating with DoorDash on rapid delivery services enables us to enhance our already existing PC Express™ offering by adding 30-minutes-or-less delivery to meet customers' growing interest in on-demand delivery options."

Kicking off in major cities across the country, including Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Kitchener, the express rapid delivery offering will include grocery and convenience items supplied by Loblaw.

"Our goal is to bring convenience to customers in Canada, with the selection and speed they want," said Shilpa Arora, General Manager, DoorDash Canada. "Through this collaboration with Loblaw, we are addressing consumers' need to "get it now," in addition to our existing Marketplace and Drive channels and furthering the value we bring to consumers and partners alike."

Customers can shop for grocery and convenience items to be delivered through express rapid delivery by visiting the DoorDash Marketplace app and selecting "PC Express™" Rapid Delivery, or via PCExpress.ca.

Additionally, starting in July, customers will be able to order on the DoorDash Marketplace app from their favourite Loblaw Companies retail stores, including Loblaws®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Atlantic Superstore®, Provigo®, Maxi®, Shoppers Drug Mart® & Pharmaprix®.

DoorDash will also power same-day delivery for grocery and convenience items from all Loblaw banner stores on Loblaw's own pcexpress.ca through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business.

Rapid Retail Canada, Inc., a DoorDash subsidiary, will be the retailer operating under the PC Express™ Rapid Delivery brand.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favourite businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw® locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

