QUÉBEC, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - To mark World Organ Donor Day, Transplant Québec launched a public action this morning to draw attention to the importance of adopting a specific and comprehensive legislative framework to optimize organ donation in Québec. An oversized silicone heart, placed at the center of a 2.4-metre-high ice wall, will be on display in front of the Assemblée nationale until October 19, to raise public awareness of the importance of organ donation.

The need for comprehensive system reform

Action publique de Transplant Québec : Ne laissons plus le don d'organes sur la glace (CNW Group/Transplant Québec)

"For several years now, Transplant Québec has been advocating the need for Québec to undertake a major social reflection in order to review its laws and put in place effective processes to increase organ donation rates," says Martine Bouchard, Executive Director of Transplant Québec.

As of December 31, 2022, 913 people in Québec were waiting for an organ donation, while 483 people were transplanted during the year, thanks to the generosity of deceased donors and their families. However, the number of organ donations is still lower than in other Canadian provinces and in top-performing countries such as Spain and the United States. Significant progress, which will benefit our fellow citizens most in need, can nevertheless be achieved by integrating coherent reforms.

"While raising public awareness will be necessary alongside the integration of coherent reforms, Transplant Québec, in light of the various discussions that have taken place over the last few months with government authorities, is confident that parliamentarians will be able to undertake this discussion quickly and with great seriousness," maintains Transplant Québec's Executive Director.

Restoring international leadership through best practices

For several years now, Transplant Québec has been drawing on international experience to extract and understand the elements of performance. These findings and recommendations, notably from the International Forum on Donation and Transplantation Legislation and Policy, held in 2021, have helped to shape the organization's vision in this field. A comprehensive bill should therefore focus on four main areas: the organization of donation, including structure, processes and powers; training for healthcare professionals; the role and influence of the deceased's loved ones and raising awareness among the Québec population; and consent.

"Transplant Québec is convinced that Quebecers have the sensitivity and maturity to tackle this important issue, just as we have seen in the process surrounding medical assistance in dying," adds Martine Bouchard. Ultimately, it is this conversation and the adoption of a bill for a comprehensive legislative framework that will ensure the success of the process and a significant increase in the organ donation rate.

