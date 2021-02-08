Don't Ms. Out! Ms.PAC-MAN® Re-Joins Pollard Banknote's Licensed Brand Portfolio

Originally introduced in 1981, Ms.PAC-MAN® is credited as the first female arcade game character, and a key driver in the popularity of gaming among women. The game's simple, yet exciting, play style contributed to the brand's considerable success, eventually becoming the fourth highest selling arcade game of all time and placing fifth on Time Magazine's list of "The 50 Best Video Games of All Time." Ms.PAC-MAN® has multi-generational appeal, notably among the 22 to 54-year-old demographic, and 90% brand recognition, making an instant ticket featuring Ms.PAC-MAN® a perfect fit for any lottery. This is particularly true for the over 20 North American lotteries that have previously launched a PAC-MAN® ticket and were rewarded with above average sales results!

"We are thrilled to re-introduce this strong female lead into the lottery market and know that lottery customers will eat up instant tickets featuring Ms.PAC-MAN®, like she ate up POWER-PELLETS in the original arcade classic." said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Lotteries throughout North America have achieved great success when combining Pollard Banknote's licensed games iconography with our stunning ticket art and entertaining gameplay, and we are certain that the same will be true with instant tickets that feature Ms.PAC-MAN®."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Gaming team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements such as second chance draws, merchandise prizing, a POS program, and digital marketing.

Ms.PAC-MAN®&©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, Schafer Systems and Fastrak retail merchandising solutions, and a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class mkodo game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 66.7% by the Pollard family and 33.3% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited

For further information: Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, E-mail: [email protected], Pollard Banknote Limited, Telephone: (204) 474-2323

