Don't miss your chance to Save Big: massive habitat protections, new species arrivals and carbon reductions to be had with WWF-Canada

Created with agency MRM, Save Big borrows the hard-hitting copy and design style of retail to tap into our fear of missing out (FOMO) and rouse the sense of urgency needed to recover wildlife, fight climate change and get our future back on track.

Catchy sales slogans tell how Regenerate Canada, WWF-Canada's 10-year conservation plan to reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change, has been successfully restoring and protecting habitats since 2021— and retail tactics invite people across the country to join in the huge habitats savings themselves for as little as $4.99/month or by taking tangible action for nature.

For more ways to Save Big, visit wwf.ca/savebig.

"To recover wildlife and fight climate change, we need to protect, steward and restore nature. Now three years into our plan to Regenerate Canada, we want to show that not only is change possible—but it is happening across the country. Salmon are returning to the rivers where they spawn, forests are being restored after wildfires, and stronger protections are being delivered for southern resident killer whales, beluga, narwhal, barren-ground caribou and other species at risk across the country," says Megan Leslie, WWF-Canada president and CEO.

"We hope Canadians will join us in saving big for wildlife, for nature, for climate and for people. Because the cost of inaction is just too high."

"We're grateful for our relationship with WWF-Canada and the collaborative efforts that led us to this campaign. With Save Big we have the exciting opportunity to apply MRM's creative commerce expertise directly to WWF's all-important cause and highlight the incredible ambitions of their Regenerate Canada plan," says Jennifer Steinmann, President of MRM Canada.

About Regenerate Canada:

Nature is a must-have for wildlife and our most effective tool to fight biodiversity loss and climate change. Over the next decade, drawing from scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance, WWF-Canada's conservation efforts will drive toward three ambitious goals, designed get our future back on track.

Restore at least one million hectares , regenerating lost complex ecosystems that provide essential wildlife habitat and capture carbon in nature.

at least , regenerating lost complex ecosystems that provide essential wildlife habitat and capture carbon in nature. Steward or protect at least 100 million hectares of vital ecosystems for wildlife and communities.

at least of vital ecosystems for wildlife and communities. Reduce carbon emissions by 30 million tonnes by supporting and implementing innovative nature-based solutions in carbon-rich habitats.

About WWF-Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

About MRM

MRM is a world-class modern relationship marketing agency that delivers transformative creative solutions at the intersection of business, culture, and technology. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses build enduring brand relationships with people. MRM is a McCann Worldgroup Power Brand and a part of the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG), and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com

SOURCE World Wildlife Fund Canada

Emily Vandermeer, Senior Communications Specialist, WWF-Canada, [email protected]; Sydney Bugg, Global Communications Manager, MRM, [email protected]