OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of International Day of Plant Health, on May 12, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is urging Canadians to take action to protect Canada's plants--an essential resource for our food, economy, and environment.

Plants provide 98% of the oxygen we breathe and 80% of the food we eat. In Canada, plant-based sectors contribute $150 billion in GDP, including $33 billion in grains and oilseeds, $882 million in ornamental flowers, plants and trees, and $36.2 billion in forestry products.

However, plants face ongoing threats from harmful pests--including insects, pathogens, and other organisms--that can arrive through cargo, packaging, firewood, or travellers' baggage. Once introduced, these pests can devastate crops, gardens and forests, threatening biodiversity and harming Canada's economy.

Protecting plant health is everyone's responsibility. Like border control and hygiene for plants, plant biosecurity helps safeguard our food supply, protects jobs, enables smooth trade, and preserves forests and natural spaces for future generations.

The CFIA protects plants through comprehensive regulations, border controls, surveillance, quarantine measures, public education, scientific risk assessment and laboratory analysis. This integrated approach supports the sustainability, productivity, and safety of our agricultural and natural ecosystems.

Everyone can help stop the spread of invasive pests:

Don't bring back any vegetables, fruits, tubers, seeds, plants or soil when you travel. These may carry plant pests.

Be cautious when buying plants, seeds or plant products online. Always verify the source and check if a phytosanitary certificate or an import permit is required before shipping.

If you grow crops, implement crop biosecurity standards.

If you spot any unfamiliar pests or signs of plant disease, report them to the CFIA.

The United Nations recognizes May 12 as the International Day of Plant Health to emphasize that protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, safeguard the environment and biodiversity and stimulate economic development.

Quotes

"Protecting plant health is vital for our environment, food supply, and economy. On the International Day of Plant Health, Canada reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding our crops and natural resources from harmful pests and diseases. By working together at home and globally, we can ensure a secure, sustainable future for generations to come."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

Canada's agriculture, agri-food, fertilizer, and forestry sectors are vital to the national economy--together employing over two million Canadians and contributing more than $200 billion to GDP. The country is also a leading exporter of grains, oilseeds, horticultural crops, fruit, and forest products.

The CFIA regulates plants and plant pests to protect Canada's forests, agriculture and natural environment.

Examples of invasive plants and pests of concern:

Emerald ash borer has spread to six provinces (New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and British Columbia), killing millions of ash trees across North America.

Spotted lanternfly hasn't been found in Canada yet but was added to the regulated pest list in 2018 to prevent its introduction from infested regions in the U.S. and beyond. Remember: Spot it? Snap it, catch it and report it!

Spongy moth is widespread in areas east of the Manitoba–Ontario border. If you have spotted the pest in Newfoundland and Labrador or western Canada, report it immediately.

Hemlock woolly adelgid is a harmful pest threatening hemlock trees across Canada and the watersheds they support, particularly in Ontario and Nova Scotia. This tiny insect can be identified by cotton-like egg sacs on tree needles.

Find out what to look for in your area: Stop the spread and help keep invasive plant pests out of Canada

Canada has been a member of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) since 1952. The IPPC operates under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) with a mission to protect plant health and facilitating safe trade. Canada has been actively engaged in advancing the IPPC's work and has taken a leadership role in several areas, including developing phytosanitary standards based in science.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]