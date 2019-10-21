Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto Receives Top Honours at 50 Top Italy Awards

Recognized as the 2nd Best Italian Restaurant in the World in the Annual Ranking

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto has been recognized by 50 Top Italy as the 2nd Best Italian Restaurant in the World.

A true global mapping of quality Italian restaurants in the world, 50 Top Italy recognizes the best Italian restaurants both inside and outside Italy's borders. Each year over 350 inspectors from 50 Top Italy travel the world, respecting anonymity and autonomy, to compile the prestigious list.

"It is an honour to be recognized on a global stage. I want to congratulate 3-star Michelin Chef Alfonso Iaccarino and the entire team at Don Alfonso1890 Toronto for receiving such an incredible international honour. We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional dining experiences and keeping Toronto's culinary scene at the front and center of the global stage." Nick Di Donato, President and CEO of Liberty Entertainment Group.

Opened in 2018, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto was created in partnership with hospitality icon Nick Di Donato of the Liberty Entertainment Group, Don Alfonso 1890 Toronto is the first North American location of world renowned Michelin Star Chefs Alfonso and Ernesto Iaccarino's Don Alfonso 1890. It is located in the historic Consumer's Gas Building of 1852 on Toronto Street; in the heart of the Financial District in downtown Toronto. Showcasing the incredible cuisine of Chef Ernesto Iaccarino and the wonderful fresh flavors of the Amalfi coast, Don Alfonso 1890 is an internationally recognized award-winning concept with locations in Sant'Agata, Amalfi Coast, Italy; Levello, Basilicata, Italy; Helena Bay, New Zealand; Macau, China and now Toronto. Don Alfonso 1890's cuisine is characterized by its modernity, Mediterranean flare and the exceptional quality of the raw materials used.

Since opening, Don Alfonso Toronto has been recognized with several prolific national and international awards and honours, including:

Canada's 100 Best Restaurants in Canada 2019

Gambero Rosso 'Opening of the Year' & Tre Forchette (3 Forks)

DiRoNA - Distinguished Restaurants of North America

OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants in Canada 2019

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

About Liberty Entertainment Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto and Miami's restaurant, nightlife and special event experience. As developers and operators of numerous landmark establishments the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. Liberty Entertainment Group continues to gain success and acknowledgment for developing an impressive roster of unique venues. These venues include Toronto's premier special event facilities; Casa Loma, Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex and Rosewater Room. Liberty Entertainment Group is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Don Alfonso 1890, Xango – a new concept with Claudio Aprile and three Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, Yonge St and Yorkville), as well as the city's most vibrant nightlife space – Arcane. In addition, Liberty Entertainment Group operates several international properties including the Coral Gables Country Club and Cibo Wine Bar in Coral Gables, Florida. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A list celebrities, sports personalities and industry leaders. www.libertygroup.com

SOURCE Liberty Entertainment Group

