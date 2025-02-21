CASA LOMA PRESENTS AN ENCHANTING "SNOW WHITE" EXHIBIT IN CELEBRATION OF DISNEY'S UPCOMING LIVE-ACTION FILM

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Starting this March break, the storied halls of Casa Loma will be transformed into a magical fairy-tale realm with the launch of the exclusive "Snow White" Exhibit at Casa Loma to celebrate the upcoming release of Disney's "Snow White," opening in theatres on March 21, 2025.

In collaboration with Walt Disney Studios Canada, Casa Loma will offer guests an immersive experience inspired by the beloved story, bringing to life the timeless tale that started it all. This enchanting activation will allow visitors to step into a beautifully curated setting, featuring dazzling décor, interactive moments, and special showcases honoring the film's iconic characters and themes. Guests will have the opportunity to explore themed rooms featuring exclusive costumes and props, enjoy engaging photo opportunities, and immerse themselves in the magical world of Snow White, making it a must-visit destination for fans of all ages. The exhibition will be held from March 10th through March 21st from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

About Disney's "Snow White"

Disney's "Snow White," a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theatres March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

About Casa Loma

Casa Loma is one of Toronto's top tourist attractions and hospitality venues. Each year over 650,000 visitors tour Casa Loma and the estate gardens. A perfect backdrop for special occasions, the venue also hosts more than 350 private events annually and its unique architecture has also made it a highly desirable location for film, television, and photo shoots. In addition, Casa Loma plays hosts to annual productions including Legends of Horror and the successful Sunset Concerts Series. The venue is also home to the Casa Loma Escape Series, which features five unique Escape Games, all themed around the history of the Castle. Completed in 1914, it took three hundred men three years to complete the almost 200,000 square foot castle. Situated on five acres, it was once the largest private residence in Canada, with ninety-eight rooms designed by architect EJ Lennox, featuring secret passageways, elaborately decorated rooms with authentic period furnishings and breathtaking views of the Toronto skyline from its towers. Casa Loma is located at 1 Austin Terrace in Toronto, ON M5R 1X8. For information visit www.casaloma.ca and @CasaLomaToronto.

About Liberty Entertainment Group

For over three decades the Liberty Entertainment Group, led by Nick Di Donato, has been redefining Toronto's restaurants, nightlife, and special event experiences. As developers and operators of landmark establishments, the Liberty Entertainment Group has become recognized as one of the most successful and innovative companies in the industry. The company continues to gain success and acknowledgment for its impressive roster of unique venues, including Toronto's premier special event facilities, Casa Loma, and Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex. The company is also responsible for the development of Toronto's most prolific restaurants including BlueBlood Steakhouse, Paris, Texas, Michelin-starred Don Alfonso 1890, two Cibo Wine Bar locations (King West, and Yorkville), Michelin-starred DaNico, Blue Bovine Steak + Sushi House and the new, Bovine Wine Club. With over 500,000 square feet of hospitality space, the Liberty Entertainment Group caters to a diverse clientele of upwards of 1.75 million people per year including A-list celebrities, sports personalities, and industry leaders. For more information visit www.libertygroup.com , follow on Twitter and Instagram libertygroup.

