KINGSPORT, TN, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Domtar's Kingsport Mill has been awarded The Fred Schmitt Award for Outstanding Corporate Leadership by the National Recycling Coalition (NRC). The prestigious national honor recognizes a company showing leadership, innovation and success as a model in recycling and diversion.

The Kingsport Mill was nominated by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and selected by the NRC for its transformative conversion into Tennessee's largest recycled manufacturer. The mill is home to the second-largest recycled containerboard machine in North America.

(Left to Right) Jan Martin, Domtar; Peter Adrian, Chairman - NRC Board of Directors; Teresa Bradley (President NRC - Board of Directors) (CNW Group/Domtar)

"This recognition from the National Recycling Coalition is a tremendous honor and a testament to our employees' dedication to sustainability," said Tony Clary, interim mill manager. "Through innovation and hard work, our team has redefined what's possible in circular manufacturing -- not just for Domtar, but for our entire industry."

Completed in 2023, the Kingsport Mill's two-year conversion project transformed an uncoated freesheet paper machine into Domtar's first 100 percent recycled containerboard facility. The mill now produces approximately 600,000 tons of high-quality recycled linerboard and corrugated medium each year while consuming nearly 700,000 tons of recycled boxes and paper -- enough to fill nearly 1.5 Empire State Buildings.

In keeping with its commitment to circularity, the mill repurposed 31,500 tons of concrete and brick from the demolition of the previous mill as foundation fill for the new facility. This action eliminated roughly 1,000 dump-truck trips and kept those materials out of landfills. Other innovations include a two-thirds reduction in daily water use, a transition to lithium-ion-powered vehicles, and an ongoing closed-loop partnership with Food City, recycling corrugated boxes from nearly 150 stores into new packaging material.

Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said Domtar's leadership continues to generate significant benefits for the local economy and environment.

"Domtar has been an incredible corporate partner to our city and region, and this national recognition reinforces what we already know here in Kingsport -- that this company is helping lead the way in sustainability and innovation," Burdine said. "The mill's transformation is not only a remarkable industrial achievement but also a powerful example of how business growth and environmental responsibility can work hand in hand to strengthen our community."

In May, Domtar proudly introduced its 2030 Sustainability Strategy -- a bold and thoughtful roadmap that reflects the company's deep commitment to responsible resource stewardship. Building on that momentum, Domtar recently released its comprehensive sustainability report, Building on Strong Legacies, celebrating the enduring values and meaningful progress that continue to shape operations across the company.

The Kingsport Mill's recognition by the NRC exemplifies this strategy in action, demonstrating how sustainable innovation can drive measurable progress and positive impact. The award was presented during the NRC Annual Conference Awards Reception on Oct. 2 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

"Domtar's Kingsport Mill sets a new benchmark for circularity and sustainable manufacturing in the forest products industry," said Jan Martin, director of communications and public affairs for Domtar. "The Fred Schmitt Award underscores how innovation and collaboration can deliver lasting environmental and community benefits."

For more information about Domtar's Kingsport Mill, visit www.domtarpackagingkingsport.com.

