"This report delivers an initial view of our unified company's performance across a comprehensive set of sustainability indicators," said John D. Williams, Non-Executive Chairman of the Domtar Management Board. "It marks a pivotal milestone in our journey following the May 2025 release of our 2030 sustainability strategy and sets the stage for continued progress."

The report overviews that strategy, and its data disclosures address environmental, social and governance indicators that align with internal and external priorities identified during strategy development. Disclosures cover energy use, carbon emissions and other environmental impacts, forest management and fiber procurement, safety, community investments and the company's workforce profile.

These disclosures will be an important internal performance management tool as the company continues to pursue its 2030 targets, along with a resource to understand Domtar's practices, objectives and progress over time. Future reports will be tied more specifically to tracking our progress on those targets.

"While we've set ambitious targets for ourselves, the strength of our starting position and momentum are evident in the outcomes and recognition detailed in this report," Williams added. That includes Domtar's ranking as one of the "Private 25 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World" by Corporate Knights in 2025.

Qualitative content within the report is structured with reference to the three strategic pillars of Environmental Stewardship, Our People and Communities, and Responsible Business. It highlights long-standing and deeply rooted commitments across the company's operations to invest in innovation and performance improvement and to foster greater resilience.

"We are consolidating our sustainability report and unifying our CDP submissions, ensuring everyone can evaluate our environmental performance holistically as an integrated company," said Sabrina de Branco, global chief sustainability officer.

"One of our key priorities is achieving full compliance with applicable recognized international reporting standards by 2030," de Branco adds. "While this report marks a solid starting point, it's only the beginning. We are committed to advancing our sustainability strategy, driving continuous improvement in both performance and transparency over the next five years and beyond."

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 7.2 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products, and is owned by investor Jackson Wijaya.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

