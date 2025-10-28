Award reflects Domtar's dedication to customer support excellence and delivering reliable, transparent sustainability data.

FORT MILL, SC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Domtar has received Crayola's 2025 CARE (Colorful Action for Renewable Energy) award. The company manufactures the paper used in Crayola coloring books and was selected for its customer support, including consistent attention to detail, as well as timeliness and accuracy in responding to sustainability-related data requests.

Crayola, a subsidiary of Hallmark, presented the award at its headquarters in Easton, Pennsylvania, where Domtar senior account managers Bob Saxon and Danielle Sinclair, along with Jordan Bowers, customer relations coordinator on Domtar's sustainability team, received the recognition.

"This tribute means a lot because helping our customers reach their goals is a cross-functional effort, with many people playing a part," said Danielle Sinclair, senior account manager for national accounts. "Collaboration and accountability matters. We're proud to help Crayola bring color and creativity to the world."

In 2024, Domtar responded to more than 500 customer sustainability and regulatory requests. In 2025, the company launched a new portal to streamline how customers request and receive sustainability data. These efforts reflect Domtar's company value of accountability and its mission to deliver industry-leading forest products with care for employees, customers and communities, and a dedication to sustainability.

Crayola also cited Domtar's forest management and responsible wood and fiber sourcing practices as contributing factors in the selection, both of which are part of Domtar's 2030 Sustainability Strategy commitments, which also includes advancing shared goals and building mutual trust with customers. Currently, 100% of Domtar's wood and fiber is from responsible sources. By 2030, the company aims to increase landowner engagement in its fiber value chain compared to 2025 on practices that deliver social, environmental and economic value.

These practices support Crayola's broader environmental goals and product sustainability standards.

To learn more about Domtar's progress on its commitments to customers and sustainability, view the latest sustainability report.

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading, privately held manufacturer of diversified forest products, with a workforce of nearly 14,000 employees in more than 60 locations across North America. The company has an annual production capacity of 7.2 million metric tons of pulp, paper, packaging and tissue, and has an annual production capacity of about 3 billion board feet of lumber and other wood products. Formerly known as the Paper Excellence Group, Domtar is comprised of legacy businesses Paper Excellence, Domtar Corporation and Resolute Forest Products, and is owned by investor Jackson Wijaya.

Domtar prides itself on operational excellence, delivering high-quality, cost-effective products to meet and exceed customer needs globally. The company is dedicated to sustainability and committed to turning responsibly sourced wood fiber into everyday essential products. For more information, visit www.domtar.com.

