"While many local, provincial, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, it's a privilege to be able to feed families and friends across the country and provide them with a small sense of normalcy during this pandemic," said Steve Karagioules, Regional Vice President – Quebec & Maritimes. "Our stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people but also providing opportunity to those looking for work. During these difficult times, and as always, the safety of our team members and customers is our number one priority."

Domino's stores across Canada have also implemented several cleanliness, sanitization, and zero contact precautions based on the advice of Health Canada. They include wearing masks, zero contact pizza deliveries and carryout, closing all in-store seating options, and increasing the frequency of sanitation of all regularly touched surfaces. As new stores continue to be built and existing stores remain busy nationwide, the need to find great team members is a priority for store managers. What starts out as a part-time job could also become a career, as more than 95% of Domino's Canada franchisees began their career as part-time team members.

"We realize many folks are experiencing tough times right now, and we want to provide opportunities to those who have lost their jobs or are facing reduced hours," Karagioules said. "Domino's stores offer flexible work options, which include part-time and full-time positions. If you are looking for a steady income and want to be a part of a great team, we encourage you to apply."

To learn more or apply for a position, go to Dominos.ca/careers or the Domino's ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone®, or Android™.

About Domino's Pizza® of Canada

With over 530 stores in every Province and two of three Territories, Domino's Pizza of Canada is the recognized industry leader in QSR pizza. Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. (DPC) is a privately held company and is the Canadian Franchisee of Domino's Pizza International Franchising, Inc. of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets.

