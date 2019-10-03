Domino's Pizza of Canada® Supports Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Customers who donate $2 to support local children's hospitals will receive a coupon for

free Cheesy Bread or Marble Cookie Brownie!

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - From Monday, October 7th through Sunday, October 20th, Domino's Pizza stores across Canada will be raising "dough" for 13 children's hospital foundations.

During this week-long event, customers who donate $2 will receive a coupon for a free Cheesy Bread or a free Marble Cookie Brownie. 100% of the donations will be distributed to the local affiliated CCHF children's hospital. Orders can be placed online and in-store.

"Sick and critically ill children and their families treated at children's hospitals across Canada often express how grateful they are for the excellent, personal, and life-saving care they receive. They also express deep gratitude to those who contribute to children's hospitals," states Mark Hierlihy, President & CEO of CCHF. "It is on behalf of all of them that I say, 'thank you' for helping sick children in your community."

"Our franchisees and team members are very excited about the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for Canada's Children's Hospital Foundation. All the hospitals associated with the CCHF do amazing work and we are very proud to partner with them on this program," said Andy McMillin, VP of Development and Store Performance, Domino's Pizza of Canada. "Please join us in supporting the CCHF and the wonderful children they care for."

Additionally, Domino's Pizza of Canada will be matching customer donations up to $25,000 on behalf of all their franchisees and team members.

"We are so grateful for Domino's employees and their customers for their commitment to supporting sick children across the country," said Hierlihy. "Every single dollar donated will go towards purchasing life-saving equipment, research, programs and services, and more, to help kids get back to being kids."

About Domino's Pizza® of Canada

With 512 Stores in every Province and two of three Territories, Domino's Pizza of Canada is the recognized industry leader in QSR pizza. Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. (DPC) is a privately held company and is the Canadian Franchisee of Domino's Pizza International Franchising, Inc. of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 16,300 stores in over 85 international markets.

About Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations

Canada's Children's Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children's Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada's children's hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children's hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast.

SOURCE Domino's Pizza

For further information: Media Relations Contact : Jeff Kacmarek, 519-326-5280, jkacmarek@dominos.ca