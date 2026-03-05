Dominion Dynamics makes initial $50-million investment to build a sovereign autonomous wingman

The Ottawa defence firm is launching Canada's first Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) as autonomy and attritability shape the future of warfighting

OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada debates which fighter jet to fly, Dominion Dynamics today announced it will invest $50 million to kickstart its development of a sovereign Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP), an uncrewed aircraft designed to fly alongside crewed fighters, extending their reach into environments too dangerous or too remote to risk a pilot.

Initial prototype design of Dominion Dynamic’s Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP). (CNW Group/Dominion Dynamics)

"The future of air combat is human-machine teaming and sixth-generation systems. Canada shouldn't just buy that future from others. We should build it and we will build it," said Eliot Pence, Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Dynamics. "Autonomous systems, including ACPs, will define the next generation of air power."

ACPs are designed to be sent into high-risk areas, operating as collaborative teammates within a broader command and control architecture, executing maneuvers that aren't possible for manned aircraft. They preserve aircrew and aircraft while expanding the reach and sensing capability of allied forces by enabling persistent surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike support.

Allied militaries, including Australia and the United States, are already moving on ACPs. Canada currently has no equivalent, but the country has an opportunity to lead the market.

"These systems will allow Canada to operate effectively in the most contested and remote environments, including our own Arctic," said Pence.

Dominion believes ACPs aren't an alternative to allied fighter programs but the missing complement: the layer of autonomous systems, mesh networks, and distributed sensors that makes those fighters effective. What has been missing is the national commitment to build it.

With this initial investment, Dominion will fund engineering, prototyping, and simulation work. Dominion will also establish an Autonomous Systems Advisory Council of senior defence, aerospace, and AI leaders to guide the program and align it with NATO and Five Eyes requirements.

Further details on the platform and advisory council will be announced in the coming months.

