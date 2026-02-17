Dominion Dynamics Launches AURION, an Open-Source Procurement Intelligence Platform for Canada's Defence Industry

New platform brings transparency and actionable insight to defence procurement following the release of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Dominion Dynamics , a defence technology company engineering interoperable, attritable systems for contested theatres, today announced Autonomous Unified Reconnaissance & Intelligence for Organizations and Networks ( AURION ), an open data platform designed to increase transparency across Canada's defence procurement ecosystem. The launch follows the release of Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and reflects a growing emphasis on execution, ensuring domestic defence companies, policymakers, and partners have the information needed to navigate procurement, partnerships, and industrial participation as defence spending increases.

On Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy, Eliot Pence, founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics, said, "The Defence Industrial Strategy is a critical step in the Prime Minister's effort to rebuild Canada's defence industrial base and modernize how capability is bought. AURION exists to inject transparency into government decision-making, giving Canadian small and mid-sized firms the opportunity to compete and scale in a rapidly shifting procurement environment."

Developed by Dominion Dynamics, AURION aggregates publicly available government data to show how defence procurement, suppliers, and contracts function in practice. Built on official Government of Canada open data and free to use, the platform provides clearer visibility into who is building what, how companies engage government, and how the defence industrial ecosystem connects.

AURION enables users to:

Access a comprehensive, queryable database of Canadian federal procurement chains, suppliers, and contract values to understand where money is moving in defence and broader government spend.

of Canadian federal procurement chains, suppliers, and contract values to understand where money is moving in defence and broader government spend. Identify and analyze government contract awards and supplier profiles -- including firm-level exposure to defence and aerospace procurements -- across thousands of active suppliers.

-- including firm-level exposure to defence and aerospace procurements -- across thousands of active suppliers. Uncover procurement patterns and relationships by linking suppliers to departments, contract values, and historical award data to support strategic planning and business development.

and relationships by linking suppliers to departments, contract values, and historical award data to support strategic planning and business development. Filter and benchmark procurement activity by program, department, supplier attributes, and financial scale to make data-driven decisions on where to compete and build partnerships.

Additional capabilities, including access to NATO procurement opportunities across allied nations, are planned for future releases.

"We built AURION because we needed it ourselves," said Eliot Pence, founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics. "As we navigated procurement, partnerships, and policy, the lack of clarity slowed progress across the ecosystem. Canada's defence sector is full of capable builders, but too often they operate in isolation. AURION is about bringing transparency to how the system actually works, helping companies and policymakers make more informed decisions and execute more effectively."

To learn more about AURION, visit aurion.ddc2.com .

About Dominion Dynamics

Backed by leading angels, venture funds, and Canadian pension capital, Dominion Dynamics is building the digital backbone for next-generation command and control. Our team draws talent from Anduril, Amazon, Tesla, and the Canadian Armed Forces--combining Silicon Valley velocity, Waterloo-calibre engineering, and a hard national security mission focus. Learn more at www.defendthedominion.com .

About AURION

Autonomous Unified Reconnaissance & Intelligence for Organizations and Networks (AURION) is a data platform built for defence builders and policymakers in Canada. Using real public data, AURION provides visibility into procurement activity, suppliers, and contract structures to help users better understand how the defence ecosystem functions in practice. Learn more at aurion.ddc2.com .

