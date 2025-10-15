Dominion Dynamics Launches to Build Canada's Sovereign Defence Future

$4M pre-seed round backed exclusively by Canadian investors fuels new Arctic-focused defence technology company led by Anduril alum Eliot Pence

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Dominion Dynamics, a defence technology company building Canada's sovereign capability for the 21st century, today announced its official launch and the closing of a $4 million pre-seed financing round. The round was backed exclusively by Canadian investors, including Garage Capital and Golden Ventures, a rare early-stage signal that Canadian capital is ready to back Canada's defence industrial base.

Dominion Dynamics was founded by Eliot Pence, a Victoria, BC native who led Anduril Industries' international team from 2018 to 2022, a period that saw the company expand from a small startup into one of the most influential defence technology firms in the world.

"Canada's defence future cannot be outsourced," said Pence, founder of Dominion Dynamics. "We have the talent, the government's commitment, and the stakes, but we haven't had a company built from the ground up to deliver modern capability at the speed of relevance."

Built by a team of technologists, operators, and Canadian Armed Forces veterans, Dominion Dynamics is focused on the Arctic, a region widely viewed as the decisive test of NATO's ability to project presence, sustain operations, and deter threats. Russia and China are investing heavily in Arctic capabilities, and the region's growing strategic significance demands that Canada respond with urgency, innovation, and sovereign capacity.

"Canada's security and prosperity depend on our ability to operate in the North and to do so with technology built here in Canada" said Erin O'Toole, former Leader of the Conservative Party, Canadian Armed Forces veteran and chair of Dominion Dynamics' advisory board.

Other advisors to the company include former Chief of the Defence Staff, General Wayne Eyre, former Vice Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General, Mike Rouleau, and Neil Cunningham, former CEO of PSP Investments.

About Dominion Dynamics

Dominion Dynamics is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Dominion's founding team includes Canadian Armed Forces veterans and technology executives. Backed by Canadian investors and guided by an advisory board of senior defence and policy leaders, Dominion is building the autonomy stack for the arctic. Read more: Dominion-Dynamics.com .

