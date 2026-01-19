Dominion Dynamics Raises $21M CAD Seed Round Led by Georgian to Build Interoperable, Attritable Systems for the Arctic and Allied Defence

Following its Q4 '25 launch and pre-seed raise, the accelerated financing marks a generational shift in Canadian national security

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Dominion Dynamics, a defence technology company engineering interoperable, attritable systems for contested theatres, today announced a $21M CAD ($15.2M USD) Seed raise led by Georgian. The round included participation from Bessemer Venture Partners and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI), marking one of the largest early-stage investments in the defence sector. Dominion has now raised $26M CAD ($18.8M USD) since launching in Q4 2025.

Dominion is building the "Arctic autonomy stack"--a fusion of sensing, autonomy, and networked platforms designed for NATO's most strategically exposed operating environment. The company's mission is to provide allied forces with interoperable, rapidly deployable, software-defined systems that are affordable enough to be risked--a fundamental shift from legacy procurement and platform-centric warfare.

"We are building systems that can scale, talk to each other, and be risked in combat," said Eliot Pence, Founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics and a former executive at Anduril Industries. "Future deterrence will depend on speed of fielding, economic advantage, and the ability to operate across domains."

Dominion Dynamics will use the funding to accelerate the deployment of Auranet, a network of ruggedized sensors and autonomous systems designed to monitor Canada's vast northern frontier, as well as on its autonomous collaborative platform, a drone designed to pair with fifth-generation fighter jets. As geopolitical tensions rise in the Arctic, Dominion's technology provides the persistent monitoring and data interoperability required not just for Canadian sovereignty, but for the collective security of the NATO alliance. The company has already completed successful field trials in Northern Ontario and is currently deployed in the Yukon, validating its systems for use by Canada and its NATO partners.

"Defence is no longer just about hardware; it is about software, data, and speed," said Margaret Wu, Lead Investor at Georgian. "In our view, Dominion Dynamics represents the future of the Canadian ecosystem: deep tech, dual-use, and mission-critical. We are backing a team that is fundamentally reimagining how Canada and its allies protect their interests."

Dominion is entering a significant growth phase following its October pre-seed raise, actively hiring engineering and operational talent in Ottawa and Toronto as it ramps up nationwide recruitment, aiming to bring on five times more engineers across Canada. The company plans to open a new development office in Toronto and a 25,000 sq. ft. factory in Kanata, ON, while simultaneously expanding its XLabs programs to additional universities. Dominion is also advancing key field initiatives, including deployment to the Arctic as part of Operation Nanook, and accelerating the development of an autonomous collaborative platform purpose-built for Arctic operations.

About Dominion Dynamics

Backed by leading angels, venture funds, and Canadian pension capital, Dominion Dynamics is building the digital backbone for next-generation command and control. Our team draws talent from Anduril, Amazon, Tesla, and the Canadian Armed Forces--combining Silicon Valley velocity, Waterloo-calibre engineering, and a hard national security mission focus. Learn more at www.defendthedominion.com.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Agudelo, CEO

Jack PR for Dominion Dynamics

[email protected]

SOURCE Dominion Dynamics