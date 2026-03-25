Dominion Dynamics and Denvr partner to build Canada's first sovereign AI simulation environment for Autonomous Collaborative Platforms

OTTAWA, ON and CALGARY, AB, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Dominion Dynamics and Denvr Dataworks today announced a new partnership to develop Canada's first sovereign AI simulation environment purpose-built for Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACPs).

ACPs are unmanned aircraft that fly alongside and support next-generation crewed fighter jets. Earlier this month, Dominion announced an initial $50-million investment to develop this capability.

"We believe Canada can be a world leader in building autonomous systems that operate in extreme environments," said Eliot Pence, CEO of Dominion Dynamics. "By partnering with Denvr, we will create a secure, Canadian-owned simulation environment to train and validate ACPs for the Canadian Armed Forces and our allied partners."

Dominion will build the simulation environment on the Canada AI Platform (CAIP), Denvr's fully sovereign AI Trust Platform, which is designed to handle classified workloads. The Alberta-based, Canadian-owned platform is powered by secure and stable energy and operates entirely within Canadian jurisdiction, eliminating exposure to foreign legislation.

"Dominion Dynamics is building something remarkable -- an autonomous wingman capability, from the ground up, by Canadians, for Canada's security and for our NATO allies," said Geoff Gordon, CEO of Denvr Dataworks. "The Canada AI Platform was built for exactly this purpose: a sovereign AI platform, designed to Canadian defence standards, operating entirely under Canadian jurisdiction."

Dominion Dynamics is a founding partner of the CAIP Defence Coalition, a consortium of Canadian sovereign defence technology companies building Canada's national AI platform for defence. The coalition brings together autonomous systems, intelligence, and defence engineering expertise on secure, sovereign Canadian infrastructure.

Dominion brings deep operational and defence technology expertise to this collaboration. The defence firm completed a $21-million seed round in January to accelerate development of sovereign defence technologies and is actively conducting Arctic trials with the Canadian Rangers. Dominion's advisory board includes General Wayne Eyre, former Chief of the Defence Staff.

The partnership between Dominion and Denvr addresses a growing strategic need for Canada and its allies. Collaborative combat aircraft and AI-enabled defence systems are becoming central components of modern air power.

The joint simulation environment will support the development of these capabilities under Canadian command authority and on a sovereign Canadian platform, contributing to NORAD modernization, Arctic defence, and the next-generation readiness of the Canadian Armed Forces.

About Dominion Dynamics

Dominion Dynamics is a Canadian defence technology company focused on developing sovereign autonomous systems, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and advanced sensing platforms for Arctic sovereignty and national defence missions.

About Denvr Dataworks

Denvr is a Calgary-based, Canadian-owned company and the developer of the Canada AI Platform (CAIP) -- a fully sovereign AI platform purpose-built for secure, trusted artificial intelligence development and deployment.

SOURCE Dominion Dynamics

Media Contact: Kate Cornick, Head of Communications and Marketing, Dominion Dynamics, [email protected]