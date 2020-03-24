Dollarama recognized as essential business

MONTREAL, March 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama"), Canada's leading value retailer with nearly 1,300 stores from coast to coast, has been recognized as an essential business in Ontario and Quebec following the announcement of temporary exceptional measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. Dollarama will continue to operate its Montreal-based distribution centre, warehouses and at least all its retail locations with street access in these provinces.

"As a weekly shopping destination for millions of Canadians, we are doing everything possible to keep our stores open and well-stocked to provide affordable everyday necessities to our customers in the days, weeks and months ahead," said Neil Rossy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dollarama. "The vast majority of our stores across Canada will remain open to serve our customers while respecting official health and physical distancing directives."

Recognition Bonus for Front-line Employees

Dollarama has implemented a 10% pay increase, effective March 23, 2020, through July 1, 2020, for all store-level employees as well as hourly distribution centre and warehouse employees.

"Our ability to provide everyday essentials to millions of Canadians is only made possible through the hard work of the Dollarama team working in our stores, in our warehouses, and in our distribution centre," said Mr. Neil Rossy. "We recognize the challenges they are facing and appreciate the incredible work they are doing to serve Canadians in these truly unprecedented circumstances."

In addition to this recognition bonus, Dollarama will continue to re-evaluate measures to be taken to support all its employees in the short-term and long-term as the situation evolves.

In-Store Health and Safety Measures

To protect its employees and customers, Dollarama has implemented additional cleaning and disinfecting procedures in its stores, distribution centre and warehouse operations. Dollarama encourages both employees and customers to follow hygiene guidelines recommended by public health authorities and to practice physical distancing. Dollarama store hours have been reduced to allow more time for sanitizing and re-stocking. Dollarama is also strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated for the shopping needs of senior customers and those with chronic health conditions, to allow them to avoid busy and crowded shopping periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to management and on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Many factors could cause future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual management's discussion and analysis and in its annual information form for Fiscal 2019, both available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. Furthermore, unless otherwise stated, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at March 24, 2020 and the Corporation has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,271 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

