Jun 11, 2025, 18:03 ET
MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announces that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 15, 2025, were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Joshua Bekenstein
|
196,810,966
|
89.51 %
|
23,058,289
|
10.49 %
|
Gregory David
|
208,412,870
|
94.79 %
|
11,456,386
|
5.21 %
|
Elisa D. Garcia C.
|
216,063,292
|
98.27 %
|
3,805,964
|
1.73 %
|
Stephen Gunn
|
195,124,565
|
88.75 %
|
24,744,691
|
11.25 %
|
Kristin Mugford
|
215,199,342
|
97.88 %
|
4,669,914
|
2.12 %
|
Nicholas Nomicos
|
199,095,039
|
90.55 %
|
20,774,066
|
9.45 %
|
Neil Rossy
|
215,026,432
|
97.80 %
|
4,842,824
|
2.20 %
|
Samira Sakhia
|
217,079,604
|
98.73 %
|
2,789,652
|
1.27 %
|
Thecla Sweeney
|
216,513,729
|
98.47 %
|
3,355,527
|
1.53 %
|
Huw Thomas
|
208,940,259
|
95.03 %
|
10,928,997
|
4.97 %
About Dollarama
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. With stores in all Canadian provinces and two territories, our 1,638 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 644 conveniently located stores in Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru.
