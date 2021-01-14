QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Every time a Québec entrepreneur purchases from a local company, it has positive economic, environmental and human spinoffs. To expand this practice and thereby contribute to Québec's prosperity, OSEntreprendre, in partnership with the Québec government, Desjardins and Québecor, is proud to launch the new section of the OSEntreprendre Challenge: Doing Business Together.

Registration is open!

From now until 4 p.m. on March 9, 2021, entrepreneurs are invited to register for the OSEntreprendre Challenge on osentreprendre.quebec, where they can showcase their inspiring stories of collaboration. The new Doing Business Together section has been added to the existing Scholastic, Business Creation, and Successful Business Inc. sections of this great movement, which extends throughout Québec's 17 regions and offers $800 000 in prizes.

"Doing business together is predicated on the accumulation of small actions ranging from the choice of a supplier, the adoption of an internal policy or a change in a manufacturing process. The means chosen reflect the values, abilities and creativity of all our entrepreneurs!" says Manon Théberge, President and Director General of OSEntreprendre.

"This new section, Doing Business Together, makes it possible for entrepreneurs to expand their business opportunities, secure their supply of goods and services and help each other out, to the greater benefit of all Québec communities. This philosophy is consistent with the philosophy of Desjardins Group and we are all happy to contribute to it," stresses Guy Cormier, Desjardins Group President and CE0.

Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Québecor affirms: "Long committed to the new generation of Québec businesspeople, Québecor is proud to support the expansion of Doing Business Together, a new and promising initiative for Québec entrepreneurs."

As a complement to this new section, OSEntreprendre invites you to look at the Doing Business Together Hub, a web space that brings together articles and tools that entrepreneurs can use to develop new ideas for their purchasing practices.

About the OSEntreprendre Challenge

OSEntreprendre's mission is to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship in order to help build a proud, innovative, committed and prosperous Québec. Its main activity, the OSEntreprendre Challenge, is a major Québec movement that acknowledges the entrepreneurial initiatives of young people from elementary school to university and new entrepreneurs. The OSEntreprendre Challenge is made possible with the financial support of such committed partners as Desjardins Group and the Québec government (respectively our presenting and title partners), Québecor, Videotron Business, the Ordre des comptables professionnels agréés du Québec (CPA), Polycor, Saputo and Spektrum Media.

