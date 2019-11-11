Docebo Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Claudio Erba, President & CEO, Docebo Inc. (DCBO), joined Rob Peterman, Vice-President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Founded in 2005, Docebo creates software, solutions and support systems that help customers teach and train stakeholders that are critical to their ongoing growth and success. Docebo Inc. commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on October 7, 2019.

