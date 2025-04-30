DME SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH SUSTANY HOLDINGS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR ARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (U.S. OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) from the President of the Company. DME has entered into a non-disclosure agreement and memorandum of understanding with Sustany Holdings, effective April 27, 2025. Under the agreement, a large data center (in excess of 200 MW) will be constructed and powered by a combination of grid electricity, solar energy, and electricity generated from natural gas utilizing high-efficiency gas turbines. This agreement secures a long-term end user for DME's produced natural gas for the life of the field and a significant portion of its future helium output.

To increase the production of tariff-regulated gas and high-grade helium, DME may add a nitrogen separation unit to meet gas purity specifications of the data center. The company will also update and reroute flow lines to maximize throughput at its processing facility. Although the facility has been optimized for peak helium extraction, it has been operating below volume capabilities; maximum helium production will require all wells to be routed through the plant.

DME plans to upgrade and expand approximately 33 miles of new lines, including the installation of larger lines to reduce pressure and increase natural gas and helium production. During these upgrades, wells and the processing facility will be temporarily shut in for specific periods.

DME's gathering system is not subject to the methane leakage issues found in some older systems in the area. After gas leaves DME's meter, the company is not responsible for subsequent leakages or line losses due to other processing systems. DME remains committed to cost-effective and environmentally conscious gas processing. The Bureau of Land Management has approved the temporary suspension of production during these enhancements. DME anticipates increased royalties and sales tax revenues from reduced lost volumes.

Some neighboring well owners have announced plans to interrupt production to install new gathering lines and pursue direct sales to end-users. DME and other operators have worked diligently to secure realistic gas sales contracts, however, terms offered by other buyers would not be economically viable for long-term operations or shareholder returns.

Discussions with Sustany Holdings also include potential expansion of the McCauley Helium Field solar facilities and integration with the Southwest Power Grid in Arizona. DME continues to reduce operational losses while advancing projects in Arizona and New Mexico.

In preparation for feasibility and geophysical studies in the UK, DME CEO Robert Rohlfing will meet with government officials and strategic partners over the next two weeks.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and natural gas. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner, supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

