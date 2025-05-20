DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY APPLAUDS EPA ADMINISTRATOR LEE ZELDIN'S APPROVAL OF ARIZONA'S UIC PRIMACY REQUEST

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. proudly joined leaders from across Arizona last week as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin formally approved the State of Arizona's application for primacy to oversee permitting and regulatory responsibilities for all underground injection wells under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

This landmark decision marks a major milestone for Arizona's energy sector, empowering the state to directly regulate underground injection wells used in oil, gas, and helium production. Desert Mountain Energy was honored to be invited to Washington, D.C., to witness this significant moment for Arizona's energy and environmental future.

Desert Mountain Energy was present at the signing ceremony and commends Administrator Zeldin for his leadership in advancing regulatory efficiency and supporting energy innovation in the western United States.

"We are incredibly grateful to Administrator Zeldin for his thoughtful work and steadfast partnership with Arizona," said Robert Rohlfing, CEO and of Desert Mountain Energy. "The approval of primacy is not only a victory for our state's sovereignty, but a key step in promoting responsible development of Arizona's vast natural resources."

Desert Mountain Energy also extends its sincere thanks to Congressman Juan Ciscomani, Congressman Andy Biggs, and Congressman Paul Gosar for their tireless advocacy on behalf of Arizona. Their commitment to advancing common-sense regulatory reforms has played a vital role in securing this achievement.

With the state now in control of the permitting and oversight process for the UIC program, Desert Mountain Energy is optimistic about the future of domestic energy and helium production in Arizona, where the company continues to lead in sustainable resource development.

DME ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

DME is pleased to announce that it has closed on the fourth and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering originally announced on February 4, 2025. The Company raised an additional C$10,000 through the issuance of 40,000 Units at a price of C$0.25 per Unit. The Company has now raised a total of C$981,500 through the issuance of 3,926,000 Units.

The Units issued in the fourth tranche are subject to a 4-month plus one-day hold period expiring September 17, 2025, and the $0.35 warrants expire May 16, 2026, subject to acceleration. The Issuer has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants if the closing price of the Issuer's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.75 for a minimum of 10 consecutive trading days. Total finder's fees on the final placement consisted of 296,480 finders warrants (but with no forced conversion) and $74,120 cash.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen, natural gas and condensate. The Company is focused on helium extraction from different raw gas sources in an environmental and economic manner supplying elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

