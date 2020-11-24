SAINT-AUGUSTIN-DE-DESMAURES, QC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of its growth plan, the management of DMB Distribution alimentaire Inc. today announced the acquisition of Doctor Deli Distribution in Wendover, Ontario. The transaction was made possible by investments from the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ Québec and Desjardins Capital.

"DMB Distribution alimentaire is proud to acquire this company, known for its excellent distribution service. We would like to warmly welcome the two founders of Doctor Deli Distribution, Royal Piché and Daniel Lapointe, as well as all the employees, who will add their expertise to that of the DMB teams. This acquisition now gives us a distribution network across Québec and will speed up our growth in Ontario. All the jobs in Wendover will be maintained and the management of DMB Distribution alimentaire plans to pursue the company's growth in the region," said Gérald Cayouette, President and CEO of DMB Distribution alimentaire Inc.

This is the second major acquisition in three years for DMB Distribution alimentaire, which in May 2017 acquired Rimouski-based Distribution Arnaud, a key player in the fish and seafood market.

"This deal strengthens DMB's leadership in its market. Thanks to Gérald Cayouette's management team and its employees, DMB is continuing to grow during the pandemic, when it's especially important to have a strong food distribution network," said Frédéric Bernard, Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, Québec City and Chaudière-Appalaches regions.

"The agrifood sector is a strategic asset for Québec, and Desjardins Capital has many partner companies and co-ops in the industry," said Yves Calloc'h, Interim Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Capital. "We're therefore proud to back DMB distribution alimentaire, a local SME that is a recognized leader in its market, so it can pursue its growth plan outside Québec."

DMB Distribution alimentaire, also known as Distributions Marc Boivin, has been part of the Québec food market for almost 40 years. With extensive experience in the distribution of perishable products, transportation of goods and representation of its partners in stores, DMB efficiently makes more than 10,000 deliveries a week to supermarkets and large grocery stores in Québec. Headquartered in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, the company has 250 employees and operates three refrigerated warehouses in Mascouche, Rimouski and at its head office in St-Augustin.

The transaction amount and terms have not been disclosed.

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Information for media representatives only: Richard Lacasse, Spokesperson, Desjardins Capital, 418 835-8444 or 1 866 835-8444, extension 556 3163, [email protected]; Patrick McQuilken, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 703-5587, [email protected]

Related Links

www.fondsftq.com

