HUNTINGDON, QC, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a major Québec cannabis producer, distributer, and marketer, announced official partnerships with regional micro-producers Cannabitibi, Teca Canna and Le Malin Vert. These agreements broaden the selection of made-in-Québec craft cannabis products under the DLYS brand collective by ROSE.

Since launching last year, DLYS has expanded to include artisanal cannabis products from 11 micro-producers throughout various regions of Québec.

"DLYS is about Québec values, Québec business, and Québec quality," said ROSE President and CEO Davide Zaffino. "Since introducing the brand, we've seen in real time how important those things are to consumers—and it's all because of partners like these who share this commitment," added Zaffino. "We are proud to expand their networks and continue bringing authentic craft cannabis to those who truly appreciate local quality."

DLYS Preissac is the work of family-owned-and-operated Cannabitibi, based in Amos, QC. Its inaugural product makes available DLYS's first CBD-THC 'balanced' flower, named after the beautiful northeastern municipality of its home region.



"I believe quality, 'balanced' products are so important to the industry," said Cannabitibi CEO Serge Lapointe. "Because of support from family, community, and the DLYS brand, we can continue to believe in our passion and let it show."

DLYS Etchemins, by Teca Canna out of Saint-Benjamin, QC, is the flavourful result of small-batch production and a truly hand-made process. It is named after the region's famous Lac-Etchemin.

"This is what we have been working toward," said Teca Canna CEO Alexandre C. Gagné about being welcomed into the DLYS collective. "We are diligent in our process and stubbornly dedicated to our flowers. It all starts with elaborate cultivar choices which combine the art of cultivation with our passion. Consumers will notice this, and we're thrilled our partners at DLYS do too."



DLYS Appalaches, by the family-run operation Le Malin Vert, is grown in passive greenhouses in the mountainside of Québec's Sutton region, using eco-responsible practices.

"We are thrilled that DLYS believes in what we do," said Le Malin Vert Owner, Alexandre Mallette. "Good things grow in this region for good reason, and we work hard to make sure our plants make the most of that."



The three newest DLYS products are now available exclusively at the SQDC.

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.

ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis in Québec and across Canada. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the Québec market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering in the Québec and Canadian markets. Rose LifeScience is majority owned by Village Farms International (Nasdaq: VFF) with the balance owned and operated by its Quebec-based founders. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About DLYS

The DLYS cannabis collective by ROSE LifeScience Inc. is a brand initiative which increases locally crafted options for consumers, while supporting community-based producers. ROSE's mission for DLYS is to support local craft cannabis growers with regulated market expertise, resources and a shared commitment to Québec values, businesses, and communities.

