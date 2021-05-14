The President Jacques Guénette said : " We want to do our share in the pursuit of a secure society for all, the easing of the stress on the health system, and we want to create as soon as possible the conditions for getting back in to our headquarters in Blainville, with its spacious offices and huge windowing, its gyms and training rooms, cafeterias, golf simulators, and all those opportunities to work together that everybody misses so much. "

Director of Operations Paul Lavallée added: "It's clear that we will have a hybrid approach, home and office, open to all in the future organization of work. We have proven that we can be just as efficient in working from home mode, but efficiency and costs are not the only yardsticks. We have always been ready to invest in assets and organizational modes in support of a culture where people can be happy. This is a new additional opportunity to do better. And a complete vaccination will bring us closer to all these options."

DLGL is in recruitment mode, and the bonus will be payable to new hires also.

SOURCE DLGL Technologies Corporation

For further information: contact Martine Castellani 450-979-4646 [email protected], www.dlgl.com

