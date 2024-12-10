Dixie County Public Schools Debut New Electric School Buses

District now has one of the largest electric school bus fleets in the state

CROSS CITY, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- Dixie County Public Schools (DCPS) is excited to announce the deployment of 23 new electric school buses, making it one of the largest electric school bus fleets in Florida. Funded by a $9 million rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program, this initiative marks a major step forward in the district's efforts to improve air quality and reduce emissions.

DCPS partnered with Thomas Built Buses, Matthews Buses and Highland Electric Fleets, North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS), to implement this project, positioning Dixie County as one of 12 Florida counties to receive federal funding for clean school buses since 2022. The district has acquired 23 brand-new electric buses to replace a portion of its existing fleet of 37 diesel buses. With the deployment of the full electric fleet, the district will phase out diesel buses for daily routes.

"Today's ribbon-cutting is more than just a celebration of our 23 new electric school buses—it's a moment of pride for Dixie County," said Mike Thomas, Superintendent Dixie County Public Schools. "It's an honor to share this milestone with the students, community members, and leaders who made this project possible."

The district's 23 new electric buses will collectively travel 270,000 miles annually. By avoiding 228 metric tons of CO 2 emissions, the electric buses will improve air quality for students and the community, while also cutting fuel and maintenance costs, generating significant savings.

"This collaboration with DCPS highlights the district's proactive approach to prioritizing student health through innovative transportation solutions," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "We commend their commitment to this initiative and look forward to our continued partnership in delivering clean, reliable transportation for students."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of the electric school buses will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 9:30 AM ET at the district's transportation facility. The event will include remarks from key stakeholders and district officials, followed by a brief electric bus ride for attendees and media, showcasing the innovative new transportation for Dixie County students.

About Dixie County Public Schools

Dixie County Public Schools' mission is to provide a quality learning environment through educational planning and community partnerships that ensure student success. Located in Cross City, Florida, the district serves approximately 2,000 students across five schools, from Pre-K through 12th grade. As a small rural district, it benefits from strong community support and a focus on academic excellence. Nestled between the Suwannee and Steinhatchee Rivers, the district offers vocational programs and a variety of enrichment and athletic opportunities.

About Highland Electric Fleets:

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

Media Contact

Stevey Davis | Highland

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets