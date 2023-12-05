Diversity and Strong Company Values Among the Features that Resonate With Olympus Canada Employees

Olympus Canada Recognized as a Greater Toronto Top Employer

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- Olympus announced today that Olympus Canada Inc. has been named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for the eighth consecutive year.

Sylvie Ohanian, a senior bilingual client solutions representative, joined Olympus Canada Inc. about five years ago. She saw the role medical technologies played in her mother's fight against cancer, and that experience led to what she believed would be a fulfilling career at a medtech company.

"I know first-hand the importance and impact that medical technology has on patient care and well-being," Ohanian said. "That's always what I have in mind when I'm working. That's a big driver for me to do the best that I can."

Ohanian said she was also attracted to the idea of Olympus' core values of agility, empathy, integrity, unity and long-term view along with a program that offers employees two paid days to volunteer.

"I want to help people and lift them up," said Ohanian, who has actively volunteered in her community for 25 years. "It is one of the company values that aligns with mine."

After a few years in another industry, Niloofar Mahmoudi returned to Olympus Canada earlier this year to assume the role of general manager, and Olympus' core values played into her decision. She said the company's focus on valuing diversity and efforts to elevate women into key leadership roles aligns with values important to her.

"We do believe our people are our true assets," Mahmoudi said. "This is what makes Olympus Canada stand out."

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which companies offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Olympus employee benefits considered for the award include: the work-from-home option for some employees, 100% health plan premium and family coverage, $2,500 maximum referral bonuses, 100% top up pay for adoption and parental leave. Benefits also include two days paid leave a year for employees who want to volunteer with a nonprofit organization and matching charitable donations of up to $2,000.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI)--a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas--manages the Company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com.

