MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - At a time when achieving Québec's energy independence is more important than ever, solar energy is a promising option. It allows us to diversify our supply while reinforcing our energy resilience and optimizing the use of the existing grid. Thanks to its technical advantages, rapid deployment and increasingly competitive costs, solar energy can effectively complement hydroelectricity, energy efficiency and wind power.

An evolving, rigorous and ambitious approach

Hydro-Québec aims to develop 3,000 MW of solar energy by 2035. By adapting to the advances in solar power and Québec's needs, we will be able to use an evolving, rigorous approach in rolling out these projects. Hydro-Québec's approach is based on three main principles:

Preparing for the future : Over the next 10 years, solar will establish itself as an additional option to help the energy system evolve.

: Over the next 10 years, solar will establish itself as an additional option to help the energy system evolve. Adapting to advances in the sector : Depending on the performance of the first projects, perspectives may shift, but the goal of implementing this plan at the best possible cost will be maintained.

: Depending on the performance of the first projects, perspectives may shift, but the goal of implementing this plan at the best possible cost will be maintained. Promoting Québec's economic development: Québec content will be favoured, and economic spinoffs will be maximized for Québec, the host communities, and First Nations and Inuit.

The optimal development of solar power will be carried out in three ways: issuing tender calls for solar farms connected to the distribution system, potentially developing larger projects, and supporting residential and commercial self-generation.

First call for tenders for solar farms

The first step of this process is today's 300-MW tender call for solar farms with a maximum capacity of 25 MW to be connected to the distribution system by 2029. Bids must maximize economic spinoffs for Québec, avoid agricultural zones and demonstrate responsible equipment sourcing.

Major projects to come

Based on the results of this tender call and advances in the sector, Hydro-Québec also envisions developing solar farms with capacities greater than 25 MW. These projects will be developed in collaboration with promoters, local communities, and First Nations and Inuit.

Promoting self-generation across Québec

Hydro-Québec also wants to make installing solar panels for homes and businesses more accessible. Customers who generate their own energy can sell the surplus to Hydro-Québec at its full value, thus reducing their annual bill by up to 30%, or about $500 for a house. A proposal has also been submitted to the Régie de l'énergie to increase the authorized limit for rooftop panel installations. Starting in 2026, financial assistance will also be offered to support the acquisition and installation of solar panels for residential and business customers.

"Our plan has launched the diversification of Québec's energy mix. Hydroelectricity remains at the very heart of our energy system; the roles of wind power and energy efficiency have been strengthened; and we're now adding solar energy as a complementary source. Solar power offers significant potential for Québec, and we will develop it in an evolving and rigorous manner, in collaboration with host communities and First Nations and Inuit."

— Michael Sabia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hydro-Québec

