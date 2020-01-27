Dive Into Craveable New Dishes During Lobsterfest® At Red Lobster®

This year's Lobsterfest lineup will have lobster lovers rejoicing at the assortment of lobster-centric combinations to choose from, including:

NEW! Ultimate Lobsterfest ® Surf and Turf – A skewer of Maritime lobster and filet medallions, fire-grilled and paired with a smashed potato topped with melted cheese, Maritime lobster meat and a rich lobster cream sauce. Served with choice of side.

– A skewer of Maritime lobster and filet medallions, fire-grilled and paired with a smashed potato topped with melted cheese, Maritime lobster meat and a rich lobster cream sauce. Served with choice of side. NEW! New England Lobster and Seafood Bake – Petite Maritime lobster tails, split and sautéed with Dungeness crab*, jumbo shrimp, mussels, smoked sausage, corn and potato wedges in a garlic white wine sauce.

– Petite Maritime lobster tails, split and sautéed with Dungeness crab*, jumbo shrimp, mussels, smoked sausage, corn and potato wedges in a garlic white wine sauce. NEW! Lobster and Chips – A hand-battered, deep-fried petite Maritime lobster tail, served with french fries and coleslaw.

– A hand-battered, deep-fried petite Maritime lobster tail, served with french fries and coleslaw. Lobster Lover's Dream ® – A succulent roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maritime lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini Alfredo. Served with choice of side.

– A succulent roasted rock lobster tail, butter-poached Maritime lobster tail and lobster-and-shrimp linguini Alfredo. Served with choice of side. Lobster-Topped Salmon – Fire-grilled Atlantic Salmon, topped with Maritime and Norway lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

– Fire-grilled Atlantic Salmon, topped with Maritime and lobster in a creamy lobster beurre blanc sauce. Served with choice of two sides. Ultimate Feast ® – A tender Maritime lobster tail, wild-caught Canadian snow crab legs, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. Served with choice of side.

– A tender Maritime lobster tail, wild-caught Canadian snow crab legs, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted garlic shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. Served with choice of side. Seafarer's Feast – A fire-grilled Maritime lobster tail, fire-grilled sea scallops, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted savoury garlic shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. Served with choice of side.

– A fire-grilled Maritime lobster tail, fire-grilled sea scallops, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted savoury garlic shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. Served with choice of side. Lobster Mac and Cheese – Cavatappi pasta tossed with Norway and Maritime lobster meat in a cheesy lobster cream, topped with toasted panko.

"We're always exploring new and exciting options to offer our guests. This year, we're adding a twist on the classic fish and chips dish, taking it up a notch by swapping fish for lobster in our NEW! Lobster and Chips entrée," said Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster.

No meal is complete without unlimited, fan-favorite Red Lobster Signature Biscuits which accompany every entrée. Guests can also complement their Lobsterfest meal with the NEW! Chilled Lobster Claw and Shrimp Cocktail as well as choose from two refreshing cocktails that will put guests in a summer state of mind:

NEW! Strawberry Shoreline – For a limited-time, try Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum blended with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strawberry daiquiri mix and ginger ale served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass.

– For a limited-time, try Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum blended with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, strawberry daiquiri mix and ginger ale served in a collectible NEW! Lighthouse Glass. Lobster Caesar™ – A variation of Red Lobster's signature Shrimp Caesar® featuring Smirnoff vodka, Mott's Clamato and half a lobster tail.

To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website.

*Dungeness Crab is available while supplies last.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.ca/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 50,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit www.redlobster.ca or find us on Facebook or Twitter .

