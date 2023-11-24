SHERBROOKE, QC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today marks another milestone for Sherbrooke's Quantum Innovation Zone, with the inauguration of Espace Quantique 1 (EQ1) and its Quantum Technology Development Laboratory (DevTeQ). Both an innovation centre and an international showcase, EQ1 is intended to serve as a gateway to the Sherbrooke and Quebec ecosystem, and indeed to Canada and North America. This announcement follows PINQ2's unveiling of the computer IBM Quantum System One last September.

Located at 1950 rue Roy in Sherbrooke, Espace Quantique 1 (EQ1) is a vast 50,000 sq. ft. space entirely dedicated to the quantum technology industry. EQ1 provides startups, companies and other organizations in the ecosystem with private office space and shared workspaces. A 20,000 sq. ft. world-class shared laboratory, called the DevTeQ, is also part of the building. Some fifteen companies and partners will share this unique space, totalling over one hundred highly qualified professionals. This new Innovation Center gives companies access to state-of-the-art laboratory equipment for the development of quantum technologies and accelerates their adoption by industry.

This initiative is supported by the Quebec government to the tune of over $28.77 million, for a total investment of $40.8 million. Espace Quantique 1 will further structure the development of this field of expertise, facilitating the transition from research to commercialization and job creation. In addition, Desjardins is contributing $1 million.

"We're delighted to be able to bring all these quantum companies together under one roof, fostering a collaborative atmosphere conducive to innovation and partnerships. We're here to support them and make it easier for them to set up in the Zone, and we're ready to welcome all quantum companies," emphasizes Martin Enault, General Manager of DistriQ, Quantum Innovation Zone.

The Zone continues to contribute to the growth of the city of Sherbrooke and to position Quebec as a competitive player on the international scene in quantum science and technology, notably with the announcement of an investment of more than $90.6 million over five years by the company PASQAL, resulting in the creation of more than 50 jobs.

"The Gouvernement du Québec strong financial support through Investissement Québec and its unique vision for DistriQ, Quantum Innovation Zone, were decisive factors in our decision to unhesitatingly deploy our ambitious industrial strategy on a global scale. Espace Quantique 1 represents an opportunity for companies operating in this field. It brings together the key players in the value chain, from research to industrial applications. This close collaboration promises to lead to major innovations in the future, by identifying access routes to uses with high economic value," emphasizes Raphaël de Thoury, CEO, PASQAL Canada.

DistriQ, Sherbrooke's Quantum Innovation Zone, is a non-profit organization (NPO) that brings quantum technologies to life by supporting all stages of innovation, from university research to commercialization of quantum technologies. DistriQ supports the development of Sherbrooke's collaborative ecosystem, by bringing together quantum players, offering research infrastructure and building bridges with major companies that are potential users of quantum technologies.

