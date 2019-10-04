district m named one of Canada's top growing companies

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The programmatic advertising company, district m, is number 95 on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies report, joining the likes of Shopify and Article. The company has enjoyed a three-year growth of 439% and is in the top four for overall revenue growth among the top 100 growing companies.

In the last three years, district m has expanded its range of platforms in the programmatic advertising space, leading to new channels of revenue growth. The company has also expanded its operations outside of Quebec to include the rest of Canada and the United States.

As a growing operation, district m is hiring as well as expanding operations. For anyone interested in working in the programmatic advertising industry, check out their employment opportunities at https://districtm.bamboohr.com/jobs/.

district m is a digital advertising company that offers programmatic advertising solutions for businesses of every size. Based in Montreal, QC, district m has grown rapidly since forming in 2013 and continues to develop innovations that attract new clients.

