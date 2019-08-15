Distributel Applauds CRTC Move to Help Canadian Consumers

Decision to lower wholesale broadband prices will promote

high-speed Internet innovation, choice and competition

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Distributel Communications Limited applauded the CRTC decision to reduce wholesale high-speed Internet rates – a decision that will drive better competition, more investment, greater affordability, and improved choice for Canadian consumers.

"Today's decision by the CRTC is great for Canadian consumers. By correcting the wholesale rates and lowering them to a fair and reasonable level, the CRTC is opening the door for the industry to innovate and offer great services at fair prices. Canadians benefit from decisions like this one, and we applaud the CRTC for taking such dramatic steps," said Matt Stein, CEO, Distributel Communications Ltd.

The CRTC – as a regulator protecting consumers and promoting the public interest – has made decisions with the stated intention of supporting market and consumer choice. The CRTC had found the original rates proposed by the large Telco and Cable companies to be "neither just nor reasonable". Higher wholesale rates would impede competition and ultimately harm consumers.

The CRTC's decision to correct the wholesale rates and lower them takes real steps to promote innovation and competition, as Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC states: "As the demand for faster broadband speeds grows, we are putting measures in place to ensure Canada's Internet market remains dynamic."

"We completely agree with Chairperson Scott's assessment and appreciate his and the CRTC's leadership in this critical marketplace," said Mr. Stein.

About Distributel Communications Limited:

Established in 1988, Distributel is a leading national, independent telecommunications provider offering a wide range of business and residential communications services. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel continues to forge new partnerships and bring innovative solutions to market directly and through a thriving wholesale division. ThinkTel, the Business Services Division of Distributel, is a provider of advanced voice and data services for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. TV services provided through Zazeen Inc., an IPTV service provider that operates in Ontario and Quebec. As a top Microsoft Solutions Partner and a Cisco PMP, the Business Services division is focused on driving industry innovation. For more information, visit: www.distributel.ca

