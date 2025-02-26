MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - For a third consecutive year, distracted driving ranks as the primary risk factor for Canadian drivers. That's one of the key findings from the latest data in an annual survey conducted by Desjardins Insurance, one of Canada's largest property and casualty insurers and an influential road safety advocate.

In Desjardins Insurance's most recent survey, approximately 4,000 Canadians shared their opinions about behaviours and habits on the road, with 60% of the people surveyed pointing to distracted driving as the top risk factor. The largest perceived distractions include things like what's happening outside of the car (34%), cellphone-related distractions (31%), drivers using a media console or interface (24%), and eating and drinking (22%).

Other top risk factors identified were alcohol impaired driving (59%) and aggressive driving (46%). When asked specifically about aggressive driving, only 6% of Canadians consider themselves to be an aggressive driver, although 71% say they regularly see aggressive driving behaviours when they are behind the wheel.

"This survey is just one of the ways Desjardins is working to be road a safety advocate; to protect and help save lives on our roads," said Valérie Lavoie, President and COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group. "Distracted driving and aggressive driving put drivers and other road users at extreme risk. The insight we get and the behaviours and perceptions we learn about in the survey are key to having better-informed drivers on the road and safer roads in our communities."

The survey found that 37% of Canadians are trying to be less distracted behind the wheel, precisely because of the risk of a collision. And while fines and rewards are becoming less effective at countering distracted driving, Canadian drivers are increasingly open to using apps that analyze their behaviour on the road.

The proportion of drivers with safety technologies in their vehicles also continues to see significant growth. Over the past 5–10 years, car manufacturers have rolled out innovations that have had an impact on the number of road-related incidents. Today, nearly half of drivers have vehicle safety technologies in their cars; things like rear-view cameras, or indicator lights that alert drivers to a car coming up to pass or sitting in their blind spot. According to the survey, 47% of drivers say the technology is increasingly helping them prevent collisions (compared to 43% in 2023 and 38% in 2021). It also turns out that younger drivers are more likely to depend on them to help avoid a collision (47% of 16–34-year-olds, compared to 39% of 55–74-year-olds).

Prevention is a priority for Desjardins Insurance. The organization invests over $1.2 million annually in support of road safety initiatives and key partnerships, some going back more than 40 years. The relationships have always had a strong focus on shared road use among motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The Desjardins Insurance survey shows that support for Vision Zero policies went up over the past two years, especially among young people. More 16–34-year-olds (69% compared to 55% of the Canadian average) support the adoption of a Vision Zero strategy in their region. Young people are voicing their support for stronger advocacy and better road safety infrastructure, like speed bumps, bike-specific lanes, and more. Desjardins Insurance's continued advocacy and push for better infrastructure are key to making our roads safer and helping put an end to preventable deaths and injury.

